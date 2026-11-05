Earl Ofari Hutchinson Returns to KPFK 90.7 FM with Hard Hitting Live Call-in Show

"The Hutchinson Report" relaunched November 3, bringing listener-driven political debate back to Los Angeles public radio.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson on air at KPFK

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Veteran political commentator Earl Ofari Hutchinson is back on Los Angeles public radio, and he’s bringing the audience into the conversation.

“The Hutchinson Report” officially relaunched Tuesday, November 3, on KPFK-Pacifica Radio (90.7 FM).

The weekly program airs Tuesdays from 4 to 5 p.m. Pacific, tackling political controversies, social issues and developments affecting Southern California and the nation.

But Hutchinson isn’t interested in simply talking at his audience.

He wants listeners on the phone, asking questions, challenging opinions and making their voices heard.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson on air at KPFK2

Earl Ofari Hutchinson Returns to KPFK

Hutchinson, a veteran political analyst, author and EURweb contributor, has returned to KPFK’s public affairs lineup with a program emphasizing commentary, interviews and direct audience participation.

“The Hutchinson Report” examines political developments, government accountability, community concerns and social justice issues through discussions with commentators, public figures and listeners.

A central feature is its open-phone format, allowing callers to express opinions and engage directly with Hutchinson.

The host believes meaningful opportunities for audience participation have become increasingly scarce in public affairs radio.

“The listeners hunger for unvarnished opportunities to fully have their say on national and local issues,” Hutchinson said.

His goal is to provide a forum where people can challenge conventional political narratives, question public officials and debate issues affecting their communities.

Rather than relying exclusively on invited experts, the program makes everyday listeners part of the discussion.

How to Listen to The Hutchinson Report

Following its November 3 relaunch, “The Hutchinson Report” continues Tuesdays from 4 to 5 p.m. Pacific, or 7 to 8 p.m. Eastern.

Southern California listeners can tune in to KPFK 90.7 FM, while audiences elsewhere can access the broadcast through the KPFK online player.

The program is also livestreamed on Facebook, providing another way for audiences to follow the discussions.

For Hutchinson, the return offers an opportunity to reconnect with listeners who want more than political sound bites and carefully managed conversations.

And in an era when political commentary often generates more shouting than listening, “The Hutchinson Report” is betting there’s still an audience eager to speak up and be heard.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson – screenshot

“The Hutchinson Report” probes, challenges, and assesses, and solicits opinions and assessments from a range of noted commentators on the issue and of course, most importantly, the public. “The Hutchinson Report” reflects that dynamic in its programming.

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