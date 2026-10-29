S.F. Candidate’s Son Charged in San Jose Murder Case

Prosecutors have not said whether the deadly May shooting is connected to the 2024 attack on Deandra Bryant.

Deandra Bryant/YouTube screenshot

*Deandra Bryant has made her own survival of gun violence a centerpiece of her San Francisco supervisor campaign. Now her son faces murder charges in a San Jose shooting, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

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One of the men injured in the San Jose shooting was Julius Mack Rhodes, who previously faced charges in Bryant’s shooting. Prosecutors later dropped the case against him.

Bryant is running for the District 10 seat Supervisor Shamann Walton is leaving. She has drawn far less attention than Theo Ellington, J.R. Eppler and D.J. Brookter, the race’s leading contenders. At a candidate forum in July, Bryant called for earlier intervention and greater police accountability to prevent young people from killing or “getting killed.”

“I know firsthand what happens when public safety systems don’t prevent violence or they don’t reach people in time,” she said.

Samuel Jordan, as seen in a photo released by the San Jose Police Department. (San Jose Police Dept.)

Bryant’s son, 23-year-old Samuel Vincent Jordan, faces charges in a May 31 shooting that struck a southbound car on First Street in San Jose shortly after 2 a.m. The vehicle then slammed into a residential building.

A bullet to the chest killed front-seat passenger Cyril Hanna, 38. The driver was shot in the back, and a rear passenger was hurt in the wreck. Rhodes was one of the two survivors, though it remains unknown whether he was driving or riding in the back.

Camera networks helped police track the getaway car, a 2002 Suzuki Esteem, to Oakland, where it was burned. Investigators say footage captured Jordan and Cameron Jamal Haynes, 21, fleeing on foot.

Officers arrested Jordan Oct. 8, and prosecutors charged both men with murder and attempted murder four days later. Both remain jailed without bail and face possible life sentences without parole if convicted. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 20.

Bryant herself was shot in April 2024 near the Alice Griffith housing complex. A bullet struck her wrist while she sat in her SUV, and Rhodes was arrested in the attack. His defense challenged the evidence and argued self-defense, and prosecutors eventually dropped the charges. Bryant said the district attorney’s office “failed” her.

As for the San Jose shooting, Rhodes told the Chronicle he was sitting at a red light in a $200,000 Porsche when the gunfire started. He said he has no idea who fired, and the accused men’s names meant nothing to him. He said he doesn’t know who fired at the car and didn’t recognize the names of the two men charged.

“I’m just trying to live my life,” Rhodes said. “I’m trying to be peaceful.”

Investigators have not established a connection between the two shootings. Prosecutors have not disclosed a motive, and neither Bryant nor Rhodes has indicated knowing of any link between the incidents.

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