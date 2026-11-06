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David Geffen, 83, Reportedly Reunites With Ex-Husband Donovan Michaels, 33, Months After Divorce

The billionaire entertainment mogul and his former husband were reportedly spotted together aboard Geffen’s yacht.
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David Geffen at an AFI event
David Geffen at the 36th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Tribute To Warren Beatty. Kodak Theatre, Hollywood, CA. 06-12-08, (Credit: Depositphotos)
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*David Geffen and his ex-husband, Donovan Michaels, may be giving love another try, months after a bitter split that played out in court.

The billionaire music mogul, 83, and Michaels, 33, were spotted together in October aboard Geffen’s 454-foot yacht, according to Page Six. “The heart wants what the heart wants,” an insider told the outlet.

It was not their first sighting since the breakup. In June, TMZ published photos of the pair chatting on deck while Geffen’s yacht, the Rising Sun, sat off Mallorca, Spain.

The reunion would mark a sharp turn for the couple. Geffen and Michaels, who also goes by David Armstrong, married in 2023. Their 50-year age gap drew plenty of attention, as EURweb noted in its earlier report, David Geffen’s New ‘Husband’ is a Former Gay Porn Star.

David Geffen, 83, back together with 33-year-old boy toy
David Geffen and Donovan Michaels/screenshot via David Geffen

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Geffen filed for divorce in May 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. Two months later, Michaels sued him for breach of contract, claiming the billionaire had promised to support him financially for life.

The complaint also accused Geffen of sexual, emotional and financial exploitation. According to the Los Angeles Times, Michaels claimed Geffen pressured him into painful cosmetic treatments. He also alleged that Geffen expected him to use drugs with Geffen’s friends aboard the yacht.

Geffen denied the claims. His attorney, Patricia Glaser, told the Los Angeles Times that no contract ever existed between the two men. She called the suit “false” and “pathetic.”

Michaels dropped the lawsuit in October 2025. The former couple reached a divorce settlement in April 2026, and the terms were never made public.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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