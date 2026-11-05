Cynthia Erivo To Portray Tupac’s Mother In Snoop Dogg Biopic

The Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner joins a star-studded cast, bringing one of hip-hop’s most important family stories into the film.

Cynthia Erivo (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Depositphotos)

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*Cynthia Erivo is stepping into the story of one of hip-hop’s most influential families. The award-winning actress and singer will portray Afeni Shakur, the late mother of Tupac Shakur, in Universal Pictures’ upcoming Snoop Dogg biopic.

Erivo joins a production that brings together several major figures from Snoop’s life and the West Coast hip-hop scene, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, titled “Snoop,” will explore the rapper’s journey and rise to fame. Jonathan Daviss, known for “Outer Banks,” stars as Snoop, while Camron Jones will portray Tupac.

Tupac and his mother Afeni Shakur

Afeni Shakur’s Story Adds Another Layer

Erivo’s casting brings Afeni into a film centered on Snoop, who shared a friendship and musical history with Tupac. Afeni was a prominent member of the Black Panther Party and played a major role in shaping her son’s outlook on activism and social issues.

Their relationship also inspired Tupac’s 1995 hit “Dear Mama,” in which he reflected on his mother’s sacrifices and their complicated bond.

Afeni’s influence has remained a subject of interest beyond her son’s music. EURweb previously covered the FX documentary “Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur,” which explored their lives and relationship.

“It was my responsibility to teach 2Pac how to survive his reality,” she said in the documentary. She also recalled challenging him to defend his ideas: “Let me hear what your idea is, stand up, defend it.”

Snoop Dogg performing live at the Fillmore of Detroit — Photo by JDunbarPhoto/Depositphotos

Who Else Is Joining The Cast?

Erivo joins an ensemble that includes Lauren London as Snoop’s late mother, Beverly Tate, and Myles Bullock as Dr. Dre. Algee Smith will portray Warren G, while Tre Hale takes on the role of Suge Knight.

The cast also includes Laya DeLeon Hayes as Snoop’s wife, Shante Broadus; Olly Sholotan as Kurupt; Corey Champagne as Nate Dogg; and Jonica Booth as The Lady of Rage.

Craig Brewer, whose credits include “Hustle & Flow,” will direct the film. Snoop Dogg is producing the project alongside Brian Grazer, Allan Mandelbaum and Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker. The film will incorporate music from the rapper’s catalog.

Universal has scheduled “Snoop” for theatrical release on Aug. 6, 2027.

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