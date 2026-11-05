‘Child’s Play’ Creator Claims Chucky Has a ‘Trans Kid, Opposes Ice’ After Nicki Minaj’s ‘Vote Red’ Post

X users mocked the filmmaker for casting a fictional killer doll as a progressive hero.

Nicki Minaj – via eurAI

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*”Child’s Play” creator Don Mancini wants Nicki Minaj to know Chucky is no Republican. Plenty of people on X found his argument hard to take seriously.

Mancini, the filmmaker behind the killer doll, went after the rapper for sharing an Election Day image of Chucky backing the GOP. He declared that the character belongs to the “blue wave,” has a trans kid and opposes ICE.

The replies poured in under Pop Crave’s post on X, with many users pointing out the irony of holding up a fictional murderer as a political role model.

“Imagine getting politically lectured by a doll who’s been wanted for murder since 1988,” @Fityeth wrote. @FigurativelyLit added, “Mass-murdering psycho votes Democrat. Yeah, that tracks.”

Screenshot via Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ

The exchange began with Minaj’s post, according to Complex. It showed an AI-generated Chucky in a suit and a “Vote Red” pin, scrolling on a phone at a desk in a pink-themed office. Mancini answered in all caps. “IMPOSTER. CHUCKY IS PART OF THE BLUE WAVE THAT WILL WASH AWAY ALL THE CORRUPTION,” he wrote.

He then posted a photo of the doll wearing an “I Voted” sticker and holding a figure of Glenda, Chucky’s child in the franchise. “Chucky has a trans kid. Chucky protects the dolls. Chucky is anti-ICE. Chucky says ‘A BLUE WAVE is coming, as BLUE as my fuckin’ eyes!'” he wrote.

A third image gave Chucky blue-streaked hair, with the caption, “Too bad, Nicki! No AI, by the way! #bluewave”

Critics weren’t buying it. “A serial killer doll has a trans child and votes democrat? Uh…. Win?” asked @M0SD3V.

@LuxNox97 wrote, “His doll is a fictional character who stalks and murders people and kids but atleast he supports his trans son and votes democrat.”

Screenshot via @PopCrave

Others questioned the message itself. “This ain’t the flex you think it is ‘The child murdering doll is a democrat!’ Are we surprised though?” posted @LGAmerica_Maga.

@M_J_Schofield took aim at Mancini’s approach: “He’s using short sentences and simplified styles to appeal to children and young voters via his murderous fictional doll. Trust someone like that at your own peril.”

@Ri58995851 brought another horror icon into it: “Next you’ll be telling me Jason vorhees is just misunderstood child that has opinions on real life events. Get to fuck.”

Chucky is familiar territory for Minaj. She name-checked the doll in her verse on Kanye West’s “Monster.” She has also used Chucky images to mock political targets such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Don Lemon, IBTimes UK reported.

The doll shows up in her music industry battles, too. Minaj has accused the industry of working against her amid her long-running feud with Jay-Z and Roc Nation. Last December, she shared an image of Chucky reading a book with the caption, “They’re nervous. They should be,” IBTimes UK noted.

Minaj has backed Trump for more than a year. At the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., earlier this year, she called herself his “number one fan.”

Mancini’s trans kid remark came about a week after Minaj spoke at an Oct. 25 Trump rally in Michigan. “We don’t want our children to be bombarded with sex changes, right?” she said, per USA Today. “We want people to leave the children alone, leave them out of it.”

On Nov. 4, Minaj answered the election results with a defiant 15-point list on X. It opened, “Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT,” and told critics, “Stay tuned & STAY MAD.”

Democrats won both chambers of Congress in the midterms, fueled by frustration over living costs. The new majorities can launch investigations and block nominees, but Trump’s veto still stands in the way of major legislation, NPR reports.

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