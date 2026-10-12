‘Children of Blood and Bone’ Cast Brings Orïsha to New York Comic Con | PHOTOS

Gina Prince-Bythewood joined Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Cynthia Erivo and other cast members for a special panel celebrating the upcoming fantasy epic.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 10: (L-R) Lashana Lynch, Tosin Cole, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Amandla Stenberg, Thuso Mbedu, Cynthia Erivo, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Damson Idris attend New York Comic Con 2026 for “Children of Blood and Bone” at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 10, 2026, in New York, New York. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

*The cast of “Children of Blood and Bone” brought the magical world of Orïsha to New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 10, giving fans another look at the highly anticipated fantasy film ahead of its theatrical debut.

Director and co-screenwriter Gina Prince-Bythewood joined stars Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Tosin Cole, Lashana Lynch, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Cynthia Erivo for the event at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

Filmmaker Rian Johnson moderated the panel, which brought together the creative team behind Paramount Pictures’ adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling novel.

The appearance marked another major promotional event for the film, following a special presentation hosted by Prince-Bythewood at Paramount Pictures Studios in April.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 10: Amandla Stenberg speaks onstage during New York Comic Con 2026 for “Children of Blood and Bone” at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 10, 2026, in New York, New York. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

EURweb previously covered that Los Angeles event, where the filmmaker introduced footage and discussed bringing Adeyemi’s fantasy world to the screen.

Set in the fictional kingdom of Orïsha, “Children of Blood and Bone” follows Zélie, played by Mbedu, a young woman determined to restore magic after it was violently taken from her people. Her brother Tzain (Cole) joins the mission alongside Princess Amari (Stenberg) and Prince Inan (Idris), the children of the kingdom’s ruthless ruler, King Saran (Ejiofor).

The ensemble also includes Erivo as Admiral Kaea, Lynch as Jumoke, Regina King as Mama Agba, and Idris Elba as Lekan. Viola Davis, Zackary Momoh, and Richard Mofe-Damijo also appear in the film.

Prince-Bythewood, whose directing credits include “The Woman King” and “Love & Basketball,” co-wrote the screenplay with Adeyemi.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 10: Gina Prince-Bythewood speaks onstage during New York Comic Con 2026 for “Children of Blood and Bone” at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 10, 2026, in New York, New York. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

The Comic Con appearance follows Paramount’s release of the film’s first trailer in July, which offered audiences a look at its characters, elaborate fantasy setting and central conflict. EURweb covered the trailer’s debut, highlighting the film’s story of resistance, family and reclaiming stolen magic.

“Children of Blood and Bone” arrives exclusively in theaters January 15, 2027, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema and other premium large formats.

Check out photos of the cast and filmmakers at the New York Comic Con panel below.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 10: Cynthia Erivo speaks onstage during New York Comic Con 2026 for “Children of Blood and Bone” at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 10, 2026, in New York, New York. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 10: Chiwetel Ejiofor speaks onstage during New York Comic Con 2026 for “Children of Blood and Bone” at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 10, 2026, in New York, New York. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 10: Thuso Mbedu speaks onstage during New York Comic Con 2026 for “Children of Blood and Bone” at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 10, 2026, in New York, New York. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 10: (L-R) Tosin Cole, Amandla Stenberg, Thuso Mbedu and Damson Idris attend New York Comic Con 2026 for “Children of Blood and Bone” at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 10, 2026, in New York, New York. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 10: (L-R) Gina Prince-Bythewood and Rian Johnson attend New York Comic Con 2026 for “Children of Blood and Bone” at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 10, 2026, in New York, New York. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 10: (L-R) Rian Johnson, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Tosin Cole, Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch and Chiwetel Ejiofor attend New York Comic Con 2026 for “Children of Blood and Bone” at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 10, 2026, in New York, New York. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 10: Lashana Lynch attends New York Comic Con 2026 for “Children of Blood and Bone” at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 10, 2026, in New York, New York. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 10: Damson Idris attends New York Comic Con 2026 for “Children of Blood and Bone” at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 10, 2026, in New York, New York. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

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