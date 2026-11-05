Cardi B Shares Son’s Name and First Photos as He Turns 1

The rapper marked her youngest child’s first birthday with a “Grey’s Anatomy”-themed party and a tribute on Instagram.

Screenshot via Cardi B

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*Cardi B has revealed the name of her son with NFL star Stefon Diggs: Grey Marsean Diggs.

The rapper, 33, shared her baby boy’s name on Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 4, as he turned 1. She also gave fans their first look at his face, posting photos from his “Grey’s Anatomy”-themed birthday party.

“Happy 1st birthday to Grey Marsean Diggs!! It’s only been 1 year since meeting you but it feels like I’ve had you at my side forever,” she wrote.

“I carried you through one of the most uncertain high pressured times of my life but having you inside of me through it all gave me a extra strength,” Cardi added.

Screenshot via Cardi B

“I was growing you inside of me and at the same time you were giving me life! You gave a new meaning to what a Grey day feels like,” she continued.

Some fans already had a hint. After the reveal, a clip surfaced on X that seemingly shows Cardi’s son Wave saying the baby’s name in the background of one of her livestreams.

Cardi first shared her pregnancy news on “CBS Mornings” in September 2025. “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” she told Gayle King. She and Diggs have since split.

Grey is Cardi’s fourth child. She also shares daughters Kulture, 8, and Blossom, 2, and son Wave, 5, with her estranged husband, rapper Offset.

Now that Cardi has officially revealed her son’s name “Grey”, here’s a throwback to when Wave leaked the baby’s name while she was on live a few months ago LMAO🩶🩶😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FEKjsQ8h5m — MaryJaneDoe🫦 (@maryjaned0e) November 4, 2026

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