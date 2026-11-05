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Cardi B Shares Son’s Name and First Photos as He Turns 1

The rapper marked her youngest child’s first birthday with a “Grey’s Anatomy”-themed party and a tribute on Instagram.
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Cardi B Shares Son’s Name and First Photos as He Turns 1
Screenshot via Cardi B
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*Cardi B has revealed the name of her son with NFL star Stefon Diggs: Grey Marsean Diggs. 

The rapper, 33, shared her baby boy’s name on Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 4, as he turned 1. She also gave fans their first look at his face, posting photos from his “Grey’s Anatomy”-themed birthday party.

“Happy 1st birthday to Grey Marsean Diggs!! It’s only been 1 year since meeting you but it feels like I’ve had you at my side forever,” she wrote.

“I carried you through one of the most uncertain high pressured times of my life but having you inside of me through it all gave me a extra strength,” Cardi added.

Cardi B Shares Son’s Name and First Photos as He Turns 1
Screenshot via Cardi B

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“I was growing you inside of me and at the same time you were giving me life! You gave a new meaning to what a Grey day feels like,” she continued.

Some fans already had a hint. After the reveal, a clip surfaced on X that seemingly shows Cardi’s son Wave saying the baby’s name in the background of one of her livestreams.

Cardi first shared her pregnancy news on “CBS Mornings” in September 2025. “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” she told Gayle King. She and Diggs have since split.

Grey is Cardi’s fourth child. She also shares daughters Kulture, 8, and Blossom, 2, and son Wave, 5, with her estranged husband, rapper Offset.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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