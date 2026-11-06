Breast Cancer Survivor Says Hair Transplant Freed Her From Hiding Under Wigs

The London mother of four lost her hair to chemotherapy and kept it covered for years, even at home.

Natasha Veerasawm/screenshot

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*A London mother of four who spent years concealing her bald head under wigs and scarves, even from her own children, says a hair transplant finally set her free.

Natasha Veerasawm, 52, lost her hair during chemotherapy for stage 3 breast cancer. Now, she says she no longer feels the need to cover up.

“I don’t have to wear wigs now. I can wear my own hair. I can have a partner. I was able to be free,” she said in a press release, according to PEOPLE. “I feel good about how I look, even when I’m on my own.”

For years, Veerasawm wore a wig outside and a scarf at home, even hiding her scalp from her children. Her hair loss also made her hesitant to pursue romantic relationships. “You’re scared to start a relationship because you worry about taking your wig off in front of your partner,” she said.

Natasha Veerasawm/screenshot

Her Daughter Helped Her Find A Solution

Chemo took her hair almost right away. “It just wipes away like a banana peel, just gone,” she said. “I’d already had my breast removed, but losing my hair was one of the hardest things.”

One of her twin daughters introduced her to the possibility of a hair transplant after showing her a video of British rapper Paigey Cakey documenting her own procedure with Longevita, a UK-registered medical travel company.

Veerasawm decided to undergo the procedure and chose a lower hairline. Her surgeon said the option would provide about 70% coverage rather than 90%.

Natasha Veerasawm/screenshot

A Cancer Diagnosis Changed Everything

Veerasawm’s journey began in February 2014, when she discovered a lump while running a bath. She described it as feeling “like a tennis ball.” Doctors diagnosed stage 3 breast cancer.

Cancer had affected 14 members of her family, and her older sister, Allana, was battling the disease at the same time. Veerasawm underwent a mastectomy with breast reconstruction, followed by chemotherapy. Her sister died during that period.

“We were both fighting strong. When she passed, it just… It broke me,” Veerasawm said. “It stopped me in my tracks. I couldn’t function. But her death has also motivated me to keep going.”

During treatment, she started Bonded Thru Cancer to support other patients and challenge misconceptions about the disease. “Cancer doesn’t always look like what they show on TV,” Veerasawm said.

Now she has a new goal. Worried her wig would slip or her gel would lift, she never learned to swim. “Now I am going to learn to swim. I can just wear my own hair and go in the water,” she said.

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