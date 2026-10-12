Bre Tiesi Felt Pressured to Film Nick Cannon’s Netflix Docuseries

The 'Selling Sunset' star worried about exposing her family on camera but feared others would tell her story if she refused to participate.

Nick Cannon, Bre Tiesi, and their newborn son from a July 2022 social media post (YouTube)

*Bre Tiesi wasn’t eager to participate in Nick Cannon’s upcoming Netflix docuseries, but she felt staying away could leave her personal life open to someone else’s interpretation.

The “Selling Sunset” star discussed her concerns on Hulu’s “Get Real” podcast, explaining why filming Cannon’s family felt different from her usual reality television work. “I’m barely surviving … I’m not thrilled about it,” Tiesi said, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Tiesi explained that “Selling Sunset” primarily revolves around workplace relationships and cast drama. Cannon’s project, however, brings cameras into her family life, including her relationship with the entertainer and their 4-year-old son, Legendary Love.

“This is like my family and my child and other people that I don’t want any part of. So, it makes it very messy,” she said.

LOS ANGELES – FEB 8: Nick Cannon at the America’s Got Talent Photocall at the Dolby Theater on April 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, CA./Depositphotos

When podcast host Amanda Hirsch asked whether she could have declined filming, Tiesi gave a complicated answer. “I mean yes, but no,” she replied.

Her hesitation wasn’t about a contractual requirement. She worried that refusing to appear would let other participants discuss her without giving her a chance to respond.

“I don’t want to be in a position to let someone else have a narrative for me or speak for me or allow one to be created by not being present,” Tiesi explained.

That concern contrasts with Cannon’s enthusiasm for the project. As EURweb previously reported, Cannon wants the series to offer an unfiltered look at his family. He acknowledged that some mothers initially questioned inviting cameras into their homes.

“They were like, ‘Why are we letting cameras into our homes?'” Cannon told Us Weekly.

He said the women ultimately agreed to participate, something he appreciated.

Despite her reservations, Tiesi sees one potential benefit. She hopes audiences will discover a softer side of her personality beyond the image presented on “Selling Sunset.”

According to Netflix’s official announcement, the untitled series will explore Cannon’s career, fatherhood, and relationships within his blended family. The streamer has not announced the premiere date.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Solé Announces End of Nine-Year Marriage to Professor Griff

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE