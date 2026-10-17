NewsBits: Beyoncé’s Daughters Celebrate Houston Housing, Bruno Mars Breaks Spotify Record, Verzuz Returns

Blue Ivy and Rumi join a meaningful family celebration as R&B stars dominate streaming and prepare for a showdown.

Beyoncé Rumi Blue Ivy Kelly Rowland – via YouTube screenshot

*Today’s NewsBits puts Beyoncé and her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter in the spotlight at a Houston housing celebration. Meanwhile, Bruno Mars reaches a major Spotify streaming milestone, and R&B favorites Carl Thomas and Case prepare to face off in the next Verzuz battle.

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and Rumi Celebrate Houston Housing Project

Beyoncé turned a special hometown occasion into a family affair when daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter joined her for the opening of the Knowles-Rowland House in Houston.

The October 13 ceremony also featured Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland and her mother, Tina Knowles.

The newly opened 31-unit permanent supportive housing facility was redeveloped following damage from Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Blue Ivy, 14, participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside her mother and Rowland. Wearing a green jersey top, gray jeans and heels, she held scissors as the group celebrated the opening.

Bruno Mars Scores Spotify Milestone With Risk It All

Bruno Mars is enjoying another major streaming achievement.

His song “Risk It All,” from his 2026 album “The Romantic,” has reportedly become Spotify’s most-streamed song released by a solo act this year.

According to chart-tracking accounts including @chartdata and @talkofthecharts, the track had accumulated approximately 675 million to 680 million streams as of October 16.

Mars responded to the news with a heartfelt message to his supporters.

“Love yall! Thank you so much. 🌹”

The milestone applies specifically to songs released by solo artists in 2026, rather than every song streamed during the year.

Mars’ collaboration with Lady Gaga, “Die With a Smile,” has accumulated significantly more total streams.

The singer also reportedly leads Spotify’s monthly listener rankings with approximately 129 million listeners. Between his solo success and high-profile collaborations, Mars continues to command an enormous streaming audience.

Carl Thomas Verzuz Case

Carl Thomas and Case Set for October Verzuz R&B Battle

R&B fans have another catalog showdown to look forward to.

Carl Thomas and Case are scheduled to face off Thursday, October 22, at 6 p.m. PT and 9 p.m. ET in a Verzuz celebration of late-1990s and early-2000s slow jams.

Thomas, whose Bad Boy Records-era breakthrough included the platinum-selling 2000 album “Emotional,” brings familiar favorites including “I Wish” and “Summer Rain.”

Case enters with his own collection of R&B staples, including “Touch Me, Tease Me,” featuring Foxy Brown and Mary J. Blige, plus “Happily Ever After” and “Missing You.”

His collaboration with Joe, “Faded Pictures,” is another potential crowd favorite.

The matchup follows the August Verzuz event featuring Joe and Donell Jones.

Fans can watch the battle live through Apple Music, Complex and official Verzuz channels, with an Apple Music replay expected afterward.

Watch parties are already being organized, including one in New York City, while Apple Music has assembled a playlist highlighting both catalogs.

With two distinctive voices and plenty of nostalgic favorites, the evening promises a celebration of classic R&B.

NewsBits

From Beyoncé’s family joining a Houston community milestone to Bruno Mars’ streaming success and the upcoming Carl Thomas-Case battle, today’s NewsBits celebrates music, family and the lasting appeal of R&B.

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