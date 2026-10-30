AT&T Data Breach Settlement Payments Could Arrive Soon, With Some Claimants Getting Up to $5,000

The deal covers two 2024 breaches, and payments are expected by the end of 2026 if no appeals are filed.

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*Roughly 3 million approved claimants stand to collect from AT&T’s $177 million data breach settlement, with some eligible for up to $5,000, the New York Post reports. Payments are expected before 2027.

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The settlement stems from two 2024 hacks. According to court filings, some customers were left with emptied bank accounts and fraudulent loans in their names.

The March breach accounts for the larger share of the settlement, totaling $149 million. It exposed passcodes, addresses and Social Security numbers belonging to 65.4 million former and 7.6 million current account holders.

People affected by that breach may seek up to $5,000 for documented losses. Others may receive a tiered cash award, with the highest tier reserved for customers whose Social Security numbers or similarly sensitive information was exposed. They don’t have to prove financial harm, as long as records confirm their information was compromised.

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AT&T has said it could not determine whether that data came from its own systems or a vendor.

A separate $28 million pool covers the second breach in July, when thieves obtained call and text logs affecting almost all customers. Those claimants can recover up to $2,500 in verified losses.

The logs came from AT&T’s account with an outside cloud provider. Congressional letters and press coverage identified that provider as Snowflake, though AT&T itself never did.

A federal court approved the settlement Oct. 2. Barring an appeal, it becomes final Nov. 12, triggering a 60-day deadline for AT&T to pay.

Not every claim was approved. Of the more than 4.9 million filed, 1.1 million were rejected for reasons including lateness, duplication and fraud, The Sun reports.

Anyone who missed the Dec. 18, 2025, deadline can no longer file a claim. Existing claimants can check their status on the settlement website or at 833-890-4930.

AT&T settled without admitting fault, closing out lawsuits that accused it of leaving customer data unprotected.

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