Craig Carton Rips WNBA Over Dream Venue | VIDEO

The radio host says the league’s push for Angel Reese has backfired as State Farm Arena books the Hawks and SOMBR instead.

*Craig Carton says the WNBA has a problem on its hands. The Atlanta Dream are headed to the Finals for the first time since 2013, but their home games could take place in a 3,500-seat arena.

Atlanta secured its fourth Finals appearance by eliminating the New York Liberty. However, State Farm Arena, home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, is already booked for every possible Finals date in the city, Basketball Network reports.

Hawks games occupy two dates, while a concert by singer SOMBR, whose real name is Shane Michael Boose, takes the third. Carton argued that arena operators faced a straightforward business decision.

“Do we save the date months and months and months ago for the possibility that the Dream are going to be playing there, or do we actually use those open dates and sell for events that bring in more people? They chose the latter,” he said.

Basketball scoring a basket as it goes through the hoop. (Credit: iStock)

The radio host also admitted he was unfamiliar with SOMBR.

“Raise your hand if you’ve heard of SOMBR. I haven’t,” Carton said. “SOMBR averages about 10 to 12,000 people per concert, which is awesome.”

With State Farm Arena unavailable, Gateway Center Arena has emerged as a likely alternative. Carton dismissed the 3,500-seat venue as a “glorified high school gymnasium.”

Atlanta has larger options, including Gas South Arena, Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion and Georgia State’s Convocation Center. Their capacities range from 7,500 to 12,000.

Still, Carton predicted the Dream would choose Gateway because filling a smaller venue could create a better television presentation.

His criticism extended beyond the scheduling conflict. Carton accused the WNBA of favoring certain stars while overlooking the players he believes attract the most attention.

“They want someone other than Caitlin or Sophie to be the face of the league,” he said, referring to Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham.

Carton suggested the league had hoped for a Finals matchup featuring A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. When their teams failed to advance, he argued, the focus shifted toward Angel Reese.

He also questioned the audience for Atlanta’s playoff series against New York. “Half a million watched; nobody cares,” he said.

Carton acknowledged that championship opportunities should be determined by competition, not popularity. Nevertheless, he maintained that the league’s promotional priorities contributed to its current predicament.

“But wouldn’t it be better for the league if the most popular players are actually in the league. But this is the manifestation of Angel Reese, and this is the manifestation of the WNBA,” Carton added. “This is exactly what they wanted, and now they got to sleep in it.”

His comments reflect his interpretation of the WNBA’s marketing decisions, not a confirmed league strategy.

The venue dilemma comes with an awkward twist. Just last week, the Dream announced an agreement to make State Farm Arena their full-time home beginning in 2027. For this year’s Finals, however, the team still faces uncertainty over where it will play.

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