Investigation Discovery Docuseries Examines Andrew Tate’s Rise and Rape Allegations Against Him

The four-part series features former followers, insiders and alleged survivors and premieres Nov. 25 on ID. Focus Keywords: Andrew Tate: Toxic Em

Andrew Tate (R) and his brother Tristan Tate (L) walk out of the central arrest centre of Bucharest police after three months of pre-trial detention, in Bucharest, on late March 31, 2023. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

*Investigation Discovery is taking a hard look at Andrew Tate. The network’s four-part docuseries “Andrew Tate: Toxic Empire” premieres with two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

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The program arrives as Andrew Tate sits in federal detention in Miami, Florida, awaiting extradition to the UK. He and his younger brother, Tristan, face multiple charges there related to human trafficking and sexual assault, according to ID. The docuseries traces Andrew’s rapid climb as an influencer. It also examines the alleged business practices that helped fund the brothers’ global empire, per the news release.

Tate drew millions of followers with content about money, fitness and male dominance, along with misogynistic messaging. The series explores how the brothers used social media and the promise of wealth to build a massive audience. That fan base sits at the center of the online world known as the “manosphere.”

Andrew Tate and his brother (Robert Ghement-EPA-EFE-Shutterstock)

Former followers and associates speak out in exclusive interviews. Some describe what they call cult-like tactics used to draw men into the Tate orbit. The series also features alleged survivors, investigative journalists and extensive archival footage of Tate.

Viewers go inside the War Room, an international network Andrew founded for wealthy, ambitious men. Toxic Empire digs into the origins of the brothers’ webcam business. It also looks at their “PhD” course, which stands for “Pimping Hoes Degree.”

Former participants allege the course taught men coercive ways to recruit women into webcamming. According to those participants, the men then kept most of the profits for themselves. The program later shut down as accusations against the brothers mounted.

Julian P. Hobbs, Elli Hakami and Adrian Murray direct and produce the series for ID. “Andrew Tate: Toxic Empire” rolls out over three weeks on ID and will also stream on HBO Max. Watch the trailer below.

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