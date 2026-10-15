Ana Navarro Mocks Scott Jennings Over Press Secretary Rumors on CNN | VIDEO

Jennings defended Katie Zacharia after a first briefing that included a mix-up between her husband and the president.

Screenshot of Scott Jennings and Ana Navarro on CNN

*Ana Navarro teased Scott Jennings on CNN, joking that he could still become White House press secretary. The jab came Tuesday, Oct. 13, on “NewsNight With Abby Phillip,” as the panel discussed the woman who actually got the job, Irish Star reports.

Katie Zacharia, a conservative commentator and former communications adviser for Trump Media, held her first briefing as press secretary earlier that day. It lasted about 14 minutes, and only three news outlets got to ask questions, Gray DC reported.

The debut also produced an awkward moment. While discussing how she would balance the job with raising four children, Zacharia mixed up her husband, film producer Tyler Zacharia, with her new boss.

“So my president, excuse me, my husband,” she said, before adding, “That’s a, that’s a good one,” according to The Jerusalem Post.

Navarro didn’t hold back on the rookie press secretary. “My advice is don’t get a long-term rental,” she said.

Jennings, 48, took a gentler view. “I’m gonna give her a little grace,” he said. “It’s tough to be thrown out there, I think, in a job like this.” He added that Zacharia had big shoes to fill after Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down at the end of August to spend more time with her family. “She was so good at it,” he said of Leavitt.

He suggested Zacharia spend her first days getting up to speed and leaning on Cabinet members and national security staff before facing reporters again. “Look, everybody’s had tough days in whatever job they’ve had. She might have had one today, but there’ll be better days,” he said.

Navarro, 54, saw an opening. Pointing to rumors that Jennings had been in the running for the job before Zacharia, she told him, “Scott, you might get another shot at the apple.”

“I think you are more interested in that than I was,” Jennings clapped back.

“On what? You leaving the panel? Maybe,” she said, as Jennings laughed it off. Watch the moment below.

Phillip: So, Scott, how do you think Zacharia did?



Jennings: Everybody's had tough days. She might have had one today, but they'll be better days.



Navarro: Scott, you might get another shot at the apple.



Jennings: I think you are more interested in that than I am.



Navarro:… pic.twitter.com/4VYWozYk8b — Acyn (@Acyn) October 14, 2026

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