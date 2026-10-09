SportsBits: A’ja Wilson Wins Fifth MVP, Mike Ditka Dies, Tyreek Hill Apologizes | VIDEO

Wilson makes WNBA history, football loses a legend, and Hill faces troubling allegations in court.

A’ja Wilson – Las Vegas Aces (Maddie Meyer-Getty Images)

*Today’s SportsBits brings three major sports headlines involving triumph, loss and controversy. Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson makes WNBA history with her fifth MVP award, legendary Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka dies at 86, and NFL star Tyreek Hill admits verbally abusing his estranged wife while denying allegations of physical violence.

A’ja Wilson Makes WNBA History With Fifth MVP Award

Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson has officially entered another chapter of basketball history, becoming the first WNBA player to win five Most Valuable Player awards.

Wilson’s 2026 MVP victory also makes her the first player in league history to capture the honor three consecutive seasons.

But despite the historic achievement, Wilson said this particular award brought an emotional response unlike her previous victories.

“This one here is just a little bit different,” Wilson said Thursday after receiving the news through a message from former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris delivered the announcement through a phone handed to Wilson by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

“As a girl, you dream so big, and you write your goals out, and you just never imagine that you will be able to check them off,” Wilson said.

She explained that her younger self could never have imagined reaching such extraordinary heights.

“That’s why I cried harder on this one because 15-year-old A’ja wasn’t sitting up here dreaming about being a five-time MVP. She wasn’t dreaming about being a three-time champion. She was dreaming about surviving this world.”

Wilson received 65 of 74 first-place votes and nine second-place votes.

Minnesota Lynx rookie Olivia Miles finished second with 442 points, followed by Indiana Fever guards Kelsey Mitchell with 287 points and Caitlin Clark with 212. New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart rounded out the top five with 171 points.

The Aces planned a pregame ceremony honoring Wilson before Friday’s Game 3 semifinal matchup against the Golden State Valkyries, with Las Vegas fighting to extend its season.

For Wilson, the trophies represent more than basketball dominance. They symbolize dreams she once couldn’t imagine achieving.

Chicago Bears Legend Mike Ditka Dies At 86

The football world is mourning Mike Ditka, the legendary Chicago Bears coach and Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end, who has died at age 86.

His family announced his death Friday, remembering him as much more than the fierce competitor football fans knew.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka,” the family said in a statement.

“While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears’ Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family.”

Ditka became a defining figure in NFL history after leading the 1985 Bears to a Super Bowl championship.

That team featured a defense widely regarded as one of the greatest in professional football history.

The championship remains the Bears’ only Super Bowl victory.

Before establishing his coaching legacy, Ditka made history as the first tight end inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Mike will be missed beyond measure and remembered forever,” his family said.

No cause of death was announced.

Tyreek Hill (in court) – screenshot

Tyreek Hill Apologizes For Verbal Abuse While Denying Physical Violence

Former Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill returned to the witness stand Friday, acknowledging that he verbally abused his estranged wife while firmly denying allegations that he physically assaulted her.

Hill’s testimony came during legal proceedings connected to his divorce from Lakeeta Vaccaro.

“I already admitted to verbally abusing my wife, and I’m sorry for that. I’m sorry; like every day, I’m sorry for that,” Hill said during cross-examination.

The NFL star appeared increasingly frustrated as questioning continued.

“I don’t know what you want me to continue to say,” he added.

Hill and Vaccaro married in 2023 and were together for approximately 18 months before filing for divorce.

As part of the proceedings, Vaccaro filed an amended lawsuit alleging that she experienced domestic violence during their marriage.

Earlier in the week, Vaccaro testified that Hill assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Her allegations included physical attacks involving attempts to remove jewelry from her neck and fingers.

Hill has denied physically harming Vaccaro, including an allegation that he threw her through a wall.

No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the allegations.

Hill, currently an NFL free agent, maintains that although his verbal treatment of Vaccaro was wrong, he did not physically assault her.

The testimony highlights the sharply disputed accounts at the center of the former couple’s legal battle.

SportsBits

From A’ja Wilson’s emotional milestone to Mike Ditka’s enduring football legacy and Tyreek Hill’s contentious courtroom testimony, these stories capture the latest sports headlines making waves in today’s SportsBits.

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