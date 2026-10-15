50 Cent Talks Vicica A. Fox, Jokes About Diddy on Kimmel | WATCH

The rapper says his ex-girlfriend asked about pay before declining to appear in his Hulu docuseries.

50 Cent – screenshot

*50 Cent brought his long-running feuds to late-night TV, joking about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ reported prison injury and calling out ex-girlfriend Vivica A. Fox. The rapper sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday, Oct. 13, Vibe reports.

During the wide-ranging chat, 50 promoted “Street Fighter,” which arrives April 16 with him playing Balrog. Fox’s name came up as he also discussed his upcoming three-part Hulu docuseries. The two were a couple in the early-to-mid 2000s, but she is not participating in the project.

“Vivica Fox said no,” he told Kimmel. “[We dated] and she just wouldn’t go away, Jimmy. And then she said no when I asked her to talk about it.”

50 claimed the sticking point was money. “Something with ‘How much am I being paid?'” he said. Kimmel noted that paying documentary interviewees isn’t standard practice. 50 also pointed to Fox’s habit of bringing up their romance publicly. “You talk about me all the time for no reason,” he said. “Stop.”

Sean Diddy Combs – via AI

He saved his sharpest jab for Combs, who is incarcerated on prostitution-related charges and has run into repeated trouble with prison rules. According to TMZ, Combs was left with a head wound after a fight with another inmate at the New Jersey prison where he’s held. Kimmel brought up reports that Diddy had sent 50 Cent flowers, and 50 confirmed it was true.

“Yeah, he sent me like a funeral [arrangement],” he said. “At Club 11. They showed up, and I was like, ‘yo, who sent me this?’ And then I was like, oh, okay, now I know where it came from.”

Asked if the gesture scared him, 50 seemed unbothered, stating that Diddy’s “life is different.” Then he hinted at a delivery of his own.

“What did you send him?” Kimmel asked.

“A bump on the head,” 50 replied.

Watch 50 Cent’s conversation with Jimmy Kimmel below.

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