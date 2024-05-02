Thursday, May 2, 2024
Whoopi Goldberg Receives ‘Side-Eye’ from ‘The View’ Producer for Talking About Israel-Palestine Protests
By Ny MaGee
Whoopi Goldberg - Getty
Whoopi Goldberg – Getty

*Whoopi Goldberg said “The View‘s” executive producer Brian Teta gave her the side-eye after she promised not to speak about the Israel-Palestine protests on air. 

“Obviously, and let’s be very clear about this, no one supports any antisemitic hate speech and students fearing for their safety,” Goldberg said during a recent broadcast, Decider reports. “But do they have the right to peacefully protest about ending violence? Isn’t this part of being an American and also standing up when you see something that’s wrong?”

She then appeared to Teta (who is off camera), “I haven’t said anything. I’m sorry, I do have to do this.”

Goldberg continued, “It is one of the great rights as an American to stand up and say something’s wrong — regardless of what your color is, if you’re a woman, a man, it doesn’t matter. And we must teach our people how to be on the lookout.”

She added, “You see the same posters or you see the same people. But you don’t see the folks who are doing peaceful stuff and saying, ‘Here’s what we want to do.’ I would caution the media to be very careful about what they’re doing and how they’re handling this.”

“Because what they seem to be doing is pushing a narrative that people are pushing against, which students are pushing against, which I’m thrilled to see,” Goldberg explained. “Because I like when students get mad and say, ‘We want a change made.’”

She then noted that Teta was “side-eyeing” her over the comments.

“Unfortunately, I see that Brian is side-eyeing me and he’s starting to get annoyed because I said I wasn’t gonna say anything,” the actress told the audience. “So he knows me for the liar that I am.”

