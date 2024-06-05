Wednesday, June 5, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Watch the Terrifying Official Trailer for ‘Alien: Romulus’
By Ny MaGee
0

*The official trailer has released for the sci-fi/horror “Alien: Romulus.”

The terrifying tale marks the return of the phenomenally successful “Alien” movie franchise. The plot for “Alien: Romulus” has largely been kept under wraps, but a vague official synopsis says the story centers on “a group of young space colonizers who come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.” The film is set between the events of “Alien” (1979) and “Aliens” (1986).

Cailee Spaeny (“Civil War”) leads the cast that includes David Jonsson (“Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy”), Archie Renaux (“Shadow and Bone”), Isabela Merced (“The Last of Us”), Spike Fearn (“Aftersun”), and Aileen Wu.

Watch the new trailer above.

Alien: Romulus

“The way we crafted it is if you haven’t seen any of them, I’m jealous because you’ll have an incredible experience,” director Fede Alvarez told THR about the franchise.

“You’ll have all these worlds of Alien coming at you, and you’ve never experienced any of this. You don’t know how the creature is born, and you don’t know any of these things. That’s fantastic. You’ll have a blast,” Alvarez added.

Alien: Romulus - via 20th Century Studios
Alien: Romulus – via 20th Century Studios

Alvarez (“Evil Dead,” “Don’t Breathe”) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (“Don’t Breathe 2”). He told THR that the project enlisted the same team that collaborated on “Aliens.”

“I have this obsession with no green screens, so we built every creature and set. Everything had to be built so we were really living and breathing in these spaces… when it comes to face-to-face encounters and moments with creatures, nothing beats the real thing,” Álvarez said.

“Alien: Romulus” is produced by Ridley Scott who directed the original “Alien” in 1979 and produced/directed “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant.”

“Alien: Romulus” opens in theaters on August 16th.

READ MORE: First Trailer Drops for ‘Bad Boys 4’ Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence | WATCH

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Grammy Winner and American Idol Alum Mandisa Dies at 47 Due to Complications of Class III Obesity | VIDEO

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sells Majority Stake in Revolt – Employees Now Largest Shareholders | WATCH

Celebrity

Shirley (‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’) Strawberry’s No-good Husband (‘Nesto’ Williams) Now Facing RICO Charges | WATCH

Wendy Williams

Angela White (Black Chyna) Opens Up On Wendy Williams Documentary Involvement | WATCH

Entertainment

Wait. Whaaat?! Lenny Kravitz Reveals Nine Years of Celibacy Inspired by Family Lessons | VIDEO

Celebrity

Erica Banks’ Big Ol’ BBL Has Twitter/X Talkin’ and it Ain’t Complimentary | LOOK!

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming