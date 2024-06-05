Watch the Terrifying Official Trailer for ‘Alien: Romulus’

*The official trailer has released for the sci-fi/horror “Alien: Romulus.”

The terrifying tale marks the return of the phenomenally successful “Alien” movie franchise. The plot for “Alien: Romulus” has largely been kept under wraps, but a vague official synopsis says the story centers on “a group of young space colonizers who come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.” The film is set between the events of “Alien” (1979) and “Aliens” (1986).

Cailee Spaeny (“Civil War”) leads the cast that includes David Jonsson (“Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy”), Archie Renaux (“Shadow and Bone”), Isabela Merced (“The Last of Us”), Spike Fearn (“Aftersun”), and Aileen Wu.

“The way we crafted it is if you haven’t seen any of them, I’m jealous because you’ll have an incredible experience,” director Fede Alvarez told THR about the franchise.

“You’ll have all these worlds of Alien coming at you, and you’ve never experienced any of this. You don’t know how the creature is born, and you don’t know any of these things. That’s fantastic. You’ll have a blast,” Alvarez added.

Alvarez (“Evil Dead,” “Don’t Breathe”) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (“Don’t Breathe 2”). He told THR that the project enlisted the same team that collaborated on “Aliens.”

“I have this obsession with no green screens, so we built every creature and set. Everything had to be built so we were really living and breathing in these spaces… when it comes to face-to-face encounters and moments with creatures, nothing beats the real thing,” Álvarez said.

“Alien: Romulus” is produced by Ridley Scott who directed the original “Alien” in 1979 and produced/directed “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant.”

“Alien: Romulus” opens in theaters on August 16th.



