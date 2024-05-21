Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Victoria Monét Cancels Shows Due to ‘Ongoing Health Issues’
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Victoria Monét, winner of the "Best New Artist, Best Engineered Album, and Best R&B Album" award for "Jaguar II", poses in the press room during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Courtesy: CBS/Recording Academy.
Victoria Monét Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Courtesy: CBS/Recording Academy.

*Grammy Award-winning singer Victoria Monét cancelled a slew of upcoming performances as she is dealing with “ongoing health issues.” 

As The Jasmine Brand reports, Victoria turned to social media to inform fans that she would be taking a brake as she takes time to care for herself. The artist said she had to cancel three of her upcoming performances.

Victoria Monét wrote, “I am gutted to share that I will no longer be able to perform at Governors Ball (NYC), Roots Picnic (Philadelphia) or Blavity (Nashville) this June. I am so sorry!!”

The post continued, “Candidly I have been dealing with some ongoing health issues that have to be addressed right now, but I will be back out there soon, that’s a promise! Please know it wasn’t an easy call but it’s definitely for the best. All other shows are still moving forward as planned. See you soon,”

Monét has been candid about living with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), noting previously that “PCOS has me really messed up,” she told fans, per The Jasmine Brand.

Victoria Monét
Victoria Monét screenshot

According to the Cleveland Clinic, PCOS is a common condition in woman that affects hormones. “It causes irregular menstrual periods, excess hair growth, acne and infertility. Treatment for PCOS depends on if you wish to become pregnant. People with PCOS may be at higher risk for certain health conditions, like diabetes and high blood pressure.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Victoria Monét was a big winner at the 66th annual Grammy Awards, where she took home three out of the seven Grammys she was nominated for.

“It’s a battle between time and effort. It’s either you give up before your time happens or you put enough effort into where your time meets you and you’re up face to face and you win. And that’s what happened here tonight,” she said at the awards ceremony in February.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Jay-Z Calls Out The Grammys + Victoria Monet & Killer Mike Win Big

