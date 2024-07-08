Victim in Diddy’s 1999 Nightclub Shooting Calls Shyne a ‘Con Artist’ | Video

*The woman at the center of Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s infamous 1999 New York City nightclub shooting called former rapper Shyne a “con artist.”

As we reported earlier, Shyne served an eight-year prison sentence for his alleged involvement in the shooting. But one of the victims, Natania Reuben, has maintained for years that it was Diddy, not Shyne, who shot her during an altercation between the rap mogul and Club New York patron Matthew Allen, resulting in injuries to three individuals, including herself.

Shyne, who is now the head of the Belize United Democratic Party, recently addressed the incident and admitted that he was Diddy’s “fall guy” in the shooting.

In April, he reacted to Reuben’s revelation that he wasn’t the one who shot her.

“It opens wounds when you hear the victim saying it was Diddy that shot her. That is what is most remarkable,” Shyne said during a press conference, per Vibe. “I’ve been saying this all along. Everyone knew all along that I was the fall guy, but my political enemies and detractors tried to make me into this criminal, but everyone knew that I was a young kid that took the fall.”

Reuben previously said that she would be willing to have bullet fragments removed from her face to prove that the Bad Boy Records mogul was the one who shot her.

During a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, Reuben dubbed Shyne a “con artist” and noted that he’s not as innocent as many believe him to be.

“I said on my TikTok, Shyne did not shoot me because he didn’t. But Shyne is a con artist. Everybody’s like, ‘Oh, we knew Shyne was innocent.’ No, you don’t know a damn thing because he’s far from innocent,” said, Vibe reports.

The club shooting also involved Diddy’s girlfriend at the time, Jennifer Lopez. She was arrested and released in the immediate aftermath of the violent incident, while Diddy was ultimately acquitted of all charges. Shyne, however, was deported back to Belize upon release from prison. In 2011, Diddy settled civil suits with the victims, paying over $2.3 million.

According to Vibe, Shyne was ordered to pay Reuben as part of his sentencing, but she alleges he hasn’t paid her a cent. She also asserts that he is leveraging the renewed interest in the nightclub case, spurred by Diddy’s numerous sexual assault allegations, to further his political ambitions.

“He’s going to jockey off of me saying Shyne didn’t shoot me to try to leverage himself to get that prime minister seat […] You ain’t nothing but a penny-ante shyster, a shady car salesman, a dressed-up fraud, a liar,” Reuben said. “You still owe me money. In the settlement, Shyne was responsible… He didn’t have the money to pay.”

