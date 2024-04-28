Shyne Admits Fall Guy Role in ‘99 NYC Shooting – Maintains Non-Blame for Diddy | WATCH

*Despite changing his life in a non-musical way, Shyne’s past with Sean “Diddy” Combs still looms over him.

The former Bad Boy Records artist revisited his time with the controversial mogul recently while speaking with media in native Belize. It was there, Shyne touched on the infamous club shooting that occurred at a New York City nightclub in 1999. At the time, the rapper-turned-politician was with Combs and his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez for a night out.

From there, things took a turn for the worse, with Natania Reuben being shot in the face. Despite facing time behind bars with gun possession and bribery charges, related to the incident, Combs was acquitted of all charges. Lopez, who was present that night, was not charged or accused of any crime.

Although the former power couple emerged unscathed, Shyne (real name: Moses Michael Levi Barrow) took the fall over the situation as he was convicted for the shooting and served about eight years in prison.

Looking back over the incident, Shyne maintains his innocence, saying he took to the fall for someone else, according to TMZ. In his eyes, that someone was not Combs.

Despite trying to put the shooting behind him, Shyne finds himself addressing it. The remembrance comes amid Combs’ current legal drama, which has generated headlines and backlash in multiple forms for the Bad Boy Records founder. Among those bringing lawsuits against Combs is Rodney Jones. The music producer, who also goes by the name “Lil Rod” is suing Combs for sexual assault, alleging Combs and his son Justin engaged in a “massive” cover-up of their involvement in the Sept. 2022 shooting of a 30-year-old man at a “writers and producers camp” that was held at Combs’ Chalice Recording Studio in Los Angeles.

As Jones’ case continues generating headlines, talk surrounding the 1999 shooting has returned.

Contrary to Shyne’s version of what happened, Reuben paints a different picture of Combs’ part in the nightclub shooting, which happened 25 years ago. Recent videos posted by Reuben detail the situation from her viewpoint and don’t spare Combs from accusations of him being the person pulling the trigger.

Despite Combs being cleared and not charged, Reuben maintains her stance on what happened, telling her story to multiple folks since the incident. Shyne doesn’t cosign Reuben’s comments, but he did encourage people to watch her videos.

Currently, Shyne is making an impact politically as an elected member of Belize’s House of Representatives. He wishes Combs well and expresses his appreciation for everything the troubled hitmaker has done for Belize.

Combs has denied all allegations made against him in the lawsuits, TMZ notes he hasn’t been charged with any crime.

