Travis Scott Arrested for Disorderly Intoxication, Trespassing Early Thursday | VIDEO

*(CNN) — Musician Travis Scott was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County Jail early Thursday morning on charges of trespassing property after being given a warning and disorderly intoxication, county jail records show.

Scott, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster, a hip-hop artist with hits like “Sikko Mode” and “Fe!N,” was arrested at 1:44 a.m. at the Miami Beach Marina and was booked into jail at 4:35 a.m., according to authorities and jail records.

A $650 bond has been submitted for the 33-year-old, jail records show. Scott bonded out of jail at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County.

Bradford Cohen, a legal representative for Scott, said in an emailed statement to CNN that the artist “was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding. There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution.”

Scott is one of the premiere rap artists of the last decade and is perhaps best known for his raucous live performances that have occasionally spun out of control, including a fatal Astroworld Festival show in 2021 that left 10 people dead.

The incident early Thursday began when Scott was on a charter boat and was involved in a disturbance/dispute with the crew, police said. Officers were called to the marina, and he was asked to leave. Scott left and came back a second time and again got into a dispute with the crew and was asked to leave again, after he refused, he was arrested, police said.

The arrest affidavit offers some further details of the incident. According to the affidavit, police were called to the dock to respond to a report of people fighting on a yacht. Officers observed Scott yelling at the occupants, and officers could “sense a strong smell of alcohol” on his breath, the affidavit states. There was no physical altercation, a source close to Scott told CNN.

Scott was told to leave or face arrest, and he then went to a vehicle and left the marina. He returned about five minutes later, disregarded officers’ commands not to go toward the yacht, and “began yelling once again, becoming erratic disturbing the peace,” and was taken into custody, the affidavit states.

“The defendant later admitted that he had been drinking alcohol and stated, “‘It’s Miami,’” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit further notes that 10 officers used body-worn cameras.

Scott had the most musical success with his 2018 album “Astroworld” and the No. 1 hit single “Sicko Mode” featuring Drake, which sampled from a remarkable array of sources. The album was nominated for a Grammy for best rap album, and “Sicko Mode” was nominated for best rap song and best rap performance.

Last year, he released “UTOPIA,” which was nominated for Best Rap Album, his 10th Grammy nomination.

In November 2021, Scott’s Astroworld Festival show turned into a mass casualty event, as 10 people were killed and 300 were injured during his set in Houston as a crowd of about 50,000 surged toward the stage. Scott was not charged with wrongdoing in connection with the crowd crush. He and other organizers faced 10 wrongful death lawsuits and had settled all of them as of last month, according to CNN affiliate KHOU.

Scott has been arrested at least twice over incidents at his concerts. The first was during a 2015 Lollapalooza performance when police said Scott told attendees to climb over security barricades, according to CNN affiliate WLS. He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless conduct and was sentenced to one year of court supervision, the Chicago Tribune reported.

In addition, in 2017 after a show in Rogers, Arkansas, he was charged with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, and endangering the welfare of a minor. Police said Scott “encouraged people to rush the stage and bypass the security protocols,” which resulted in injuries. Two of the charges were dismissed in 2018, but Scott pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and paid over $6,800 to two people who said they were injured at his show, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

He shares two children with Kylie Jenner, the beauty mogul and the youngest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

