Tory Lanez and Wife Call It Quits After Less Than a Year of Marriage
By Ny MaGee
Tory Lanez (Johnny Nunez-WireImage-Getty Images)
*Tory Lanez’s wife, Raina Chassagne, has filed for divorce from the hip-hop star after less than a year of marriage.

The move comes as Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) is serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. The estranged couple tied the knot on June 25, 2023, six months after Lanez was convicted in the shooting case.

According to court docs obtained by ET, Chassagne cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Regarding spousal support, Chassagne requested that the court preserve her option to seek financial assistance from Lanez in the future.

According to TMZ,  Tory and Raina share a 7-year-old son, and Chassagne is seeking legal and physical custody of the boy.

Meanwhile, Lanez has maintained his innocence in the allegations that Megan leveled against.

As we reported previously, Megan testified during the trial that she was walking away from an SUV when Lanez shot at the back of her feet during an argument in the summer of 2020.

In a statement to the court prior to his sentencing, Megan said Lanez has shown no remorse since the incident and “blamed the system, blamed the press, and as of late has tried to take advantage of his childhood trauma.”

Lanez previously shared a message on Instagram in which he maintained his innocence and said he refuses “to apologize for something that I did not do.”

“Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will,” Lanez wrote, per ET.

READ MORE NEWS AT EURWEB.COM: Tory Lanez Maintains His Innocence in Letter to Fans After Prison Sentencing

