Tuesday, June 25, 2024
HomeNews
News

TikToker Goes Viral for Crocheting Zendaya-Inspired Prom Dress | Video
By Ny MaGee
0
Sarah Akinbuwa
TikToker Sarah Akinbuwa / that_crochet_gurl00/TikTok

*TikTok user Sarah Akinbuwa went viral after showcasing a prom dress she designed, inspired by actress Zendaya.

PEOPLE reports that Akinbuwa crocheted the pink, strapless floor-length gown for just $60. She explained to the outlet that she had only four days to prepare after she was invited to someone else’s prom.

“I had to make a dress by hand,” the 18-year-old said, noting that she’s “been crocheting since I was 12.”

She drew inspiration for the prom dress from Zendaya’s pink strapless Valentino gown worn at the 2023 SAG Awards. Akinbuwa also created crocheted roses on the lower half to compliment the dress, a matching crocheted floor-length shrug, and a crocheted handbag.

One of Akinbuwa’s videos details the process of creating the dress. The clip garnered over 26 million views. She told PEOPLE, “My friends loved the dress and I got tons of compliments.”

@that_crochet_gurl00 Cost only 60$ to make🧶😝 #fypage #blackgirlcrochet #crochet #crochetdress #crochetersoftiktok #blackgirlcrochet #prom #crochet ♬ Crazy how the world look different – Ken

She also shared a video showing her wearing the dress in a public restroom while one woman praised her prom attire.

“I love your dress,” the person said.

“Thank you, I made it,” Akinbuwa responds. “It took me three days.”

Watch the TikTok clip below.

@that_crochet_gurl00 I was overwhelmed with compliments!🥹💕this is the best part of crocheting fr #crochet #fypage #fyp #crochetptomdress #prom #pink #fypviral #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp ♬ original sound – Sarah🐤🧶💕

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Zendaya Stuns in Thierry Mugler (Butt Out) Robot Suit at ‘Dune 2’ London Premiere | LOOK!

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Roy Jones Jr. Issues Statement Following Son’s Suicide

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Homicide

Rapper Julio Foolio Killed in Deadly Shooting; Graphic Videos Surface | WATCH

Anti-Black

Insult! Republican Columbian Immigrant Tells Black Americans to Get the ‘F**k’ Out in Rant Against ‘Rachet’ Juneteenth Reparations | WATCH

Living

Miss Universe Jamaica Pageant Rules Put No Age Limit on Contestants … 2-Fifty+ Women Enter | Pics-Look!

Celebrity

Clearing the Air! Christopher Williams Speaks Out on Halle Berry and Diddy Allegations | WATCH

Basketball

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Rematch Poised to be the Most Expensive WNBA Game Ever with Seats Up to $9,000 | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming