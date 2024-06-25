TikToker Goes Viral for Crocheting Zendaya-Inspired Prom Dress | Video

*TikTok user Sarah Akinbuwa went viral after showcasing a prom dress she designed, inspired by actress Zendaya.

PEOPLE reports that Akinbuwa crocheted the pink, strapless floor-length gown for just $60. She explained to the outlet that she had only four days to prepare after she was invited to someone else’s prom.

“I had to make a dress by hand,” the 18-year-old said, noting that she’s “been crocheting since I was 12.”

She drew inspiration for the prom dress from Zendaya’s pink strapless Valentino gown worn at the 2023 SAG Awards. Akinbuwa also created crocheted roses on the lower half to compliment the dress, a matching crocheted floor-length shrug, and a crocheted handbag.

One of Akinbuwa’s videos details the process of creating the dress. The clip garnered over 26 million views. She told PEOPLE, “My friends loved the dress and I got tons of compliments.”

She also shared a video showing her wearing the dress in a public restroom while one woman praised her prom attire.

“I love your dress,” the person said.

“Thank you, I made it,” Akinbuwa responds. “It took me three days.”

Watch the TikTok clip below.

