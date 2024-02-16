Thursday, May 23, 2024
Zendaya Stuns in Thierry Mugler (Butt Out) Robot Suit at ‘Dune 2’ London Premiere | LOOK!
By Ny MaGee
*Zendaya hit the red carpet for the London “Dune 2” premiere, wearing a vintage Thierry Mugler futuristic robot suit.

According to her stylist Law Roach, the stunning shiny outfit was from Mugler’s fall-winter 1995-96 couture collection.

Speaking about his approach with the superstar actress, Roach told Harper’s Bazaar,  “I think of it as method dressing, kind of like method acting.” 

We reported earlier that “Dune: Part Two” will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee, according to the press release. 

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, Oscar nominee Austin Butler, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Oscar winner Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub,  Stellan Skarsgård, Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Herbert’s novel. The film was produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe, and Patrick McCormick. The executive producers are Joshua Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant.

Villeneuve is again collaborating with his “Dune” creatives: Oscar-winning director of photography Greig Fraser; Oscar-winning production designer Patrice Vermette; Oscar-winning editor Joe Walker; Oscar-winning visual effects supervisor Paul Lambert; Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline West. Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer is again on hand to create the score, per the release. 

Zendaya
Zendaya attends the world premiere of ‘Dune: Part Two’ presented by Warner Bros. Pictures & Legendary in Leicester Square in London, United Kingdom on February 15, 2024. (Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

“Dune: Part Two” is slated for a March 1 release in theaters and IMAX nationwide and internationally, beginning on February 28, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

