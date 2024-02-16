Red Lobster Giving 150 People the ‘Endless Lobster Experience’

*Red Lobster’s new contest will give 150 winners nationwide the “Endless Lobster Experience.”

The contest kicks off Feb. 20 on Red Lobster’s social media pages – Facebook, X, TikTok, and Instagram.

This exclusive opportunity will entitle each winning guest to one complimentary two-hour seating. The free meal also includes two side dishes and endless Cheddar Bay Biscuits, according to a news release.

“Enjoying lobster is a delicious way for guests to indulge in a way that they deserve, and there is no better place for a lobster lover to satisfy their cravings than at Red Lobster, especially during Lobsterfest,” said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at Red Lobster. “This year, we are thrilled to take our Lobsterfest event to the next level by sharing the Endless Lobster Experience with 150 lucky guests nationwide!”

The news release states, “This year’s limited-time menu offers five new lobster creations like NEW! Crispy Lobster & Shrimp Stack, signature favorites like Lobster Lover’s Dream, and several refreshing new cocktail choices like NEW! Deep Sea Lobsterita.”

Guests are entitled to up to a maximum of twelve 1¼ lb. live Maine lobsters followed by Maine lobster tails or Caribbean Rock lobster tails, with two sides; beverage, tax and gratuity not included.

You must check Red Lobster’s social channels to see when the online opportunity to claim the Endless Lobster Experience goes live.

To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster’s WEBSITE.

