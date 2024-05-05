250 Cameras Found in His Home, ‘Mistreatment’ and Called Out Celebs Among Bombshells from ‘The Downfall of Diddy’ Doc | VIDEO

*TMZ’s new documentary “The Downfall Of Diddy” has raised more questions about embattled hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, with interesting revelations coming to light.

Revelations dropped during the 68-minute film included Suge Knight voicing sympathy for Combs, thinking of his kids and the negative cloud the Bad Boy hitmaker’s situation has placed over hip-hop.

In addition to Knight, “The Downfall Of Diddy” included legal experts and journalists who offered their views on Combs’ situation as they looked at the “I Need a Girl” rhymer’s downward spiral since former girlfriend Cassie brought a lawsuit against him in November 2023.

Former Bad Boy artists Mark Curry and Aubrey O’Day shared their experiences with Combs as well as producer Stevie J. and journalist/activist Marc Lamont Hill.

“There were rumblings about Diddy’s bad behavior for years,” TMZ‘s Harvey Levin said in a voice-over narration.

Throughout the documentary, the outlet collectively unpacks everything from the recent raids on Diddy’s homes to his sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations to explaining what it all means in the grand scheme of criminal versus civil lawsuits and if Diddy can/will be convicted.

Since its April 29 airing on Tubi, “The Downfall of Diddy,” has become a hot topic, with backlash coming from viewers with theories ranging from the timing of the documentary to TMZ’s lack of focus on the downfalls of powerful white men, according to Vibe.

“Why are u guys making a downfall documentary on someone who’s not yet found guilty or charged with any crime? Leave our black men alone,” one viewer asked.

The Diddy documentary is the latest in a series of TMZ investigative programming that highlighted legal situations involving celebs like Michael Jackson and Britney Spears, in addition to the altercation between rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.

A few of the highlights from “The Downfall of Diddy,” (via Vibe) are below:

Celebs Remaining Silent On Diddy Get Called Out

In a video montage, you’ll see stars like Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, LeBron James, Ye, Eddie Murphy, Ashton Kutcher and more seen out with Diddy at various events. However, per Marc Lamont Hill‘s sentiment, “Hollywood is eerily quiet about all of the Diddy controversy […] and it’s because people in glass houses don’t want to throw stones.”

One legal expert compared the blatant support of R. Kelly when his controversy first surfaced, while Diddy has “none.”

Stevie J feels that “a lot of these cats don’t have the heart,” noting that some “won’t come near it because they don’t want to be affected.”

Mark Curry Claims Feds Confiscated “Over 250 Cameras” From Diddy’s Home

Mark Curry had a lot to say about Diddy, claiming that he can attest to the latter being physically abusive towards women, but that it was something he often did “behind closed doors.”

“You go in the room, walk-in; you come out looking not the way you came in,” said Curry, but Diddy’s legal team refuted it, saying that Curry’s statement was purely speculative.

Later in the doc, when speaking on celebs remaining silent about Diddy, Curry shared, “If they have 250 cameras from his home, they have a whole bunch of images or footage of things that were going on in his house.” The rapper also feels it could lead to further implications, and or even retaliation.

Legal Experts Hint That Cassie Is Among Those Who Hold The Key To Diddy’s Fate

Towards the end of the documentary, TMZ noted that federal authorities “have their work cut out for them,” especially if they want to convict Diddy on the more weighted charges, like sex trafficking. Andrew Cherkasky, a former federal prosecutor, detailed that the feds are required to prove the use of force or coercion. So, testimony and evidence are needed as they relate to the “sexual business” that occurred.

Tracy Walder, former CIA officer and FBI special agent, said that she knows certain prostitutes who were willing to cross state lines with Diddy, but the power dynamic still needs to be explored. “It just takes one of them to be doing against their will for it to be considered human trafficking,” she explained. Cassie may be subpoenaed as one of those witnesses who need to testify in court, according to Cherkasky. Walder added that she feels this federal case will be nearly impossible for Diddy to sweep under the rug.

