Sunday, May 5, 2024
Jim Jones Involved in Airport Fight in Florida on An Escalator! Rapper Justifies Actions as Self-Defense | WATCH-it-Happen
By Fisher Jack
*In a dramatic incident at a South Florida airport, Jim Jones found himself in the heat of a tussle over the weekend and of course, TMZ has video of it (watch above).

The rapper from Harlem was filmed riding an escalator alongside two companions at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when a scuffle broke out with another individual, resulting in a tumble down the steps and an ensuing brawl.

The altercation escalated to the point where Jones and his opponent ended up on the ground at the escalator’s base, prompting the intervention of a group of officers to quell the violence.

One individual was left bloodied in the aftermath. Reflecting on the incident, Jones was quoted in a statement to TMZ saying, “I was minding my business and defended myself. They got what they were looking for.”

Jim Jones airport escalator fight - v ia TMZ screenshot
Jones has been at the center of numerous headlines this year. In March, he stirred controversy by taking aim at Sean Diddy Combs in his On The Radar freestyle.

In a pointed verse, he rapped, “I seen you rap btches and rap n****s inside that n***a’s house. Now, you acting different. I should air you n****s out.” These lyrics emerged in the wake of multiple individuals accusing the Bad Boy mogul of misconduct. Despite the allegations, Diddy has maintained his innocence throughout the unfolding events.

In a more positive turn of developments, Jones recently celebrated his longtime partner Chrissy Lampkin’s birthday.

As the airport situation unfolds, it remains uncertain whether any arrests have been made in connection to the incident. Queries have been directed to local law enforcement for clarification, but responses have been issued. Stay tuned.

