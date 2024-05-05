Sunday, May 5, 2024
HomeFamilyParenting
Children

Wait. What?! Martell Holt Reveals Court-Order Preventing Him & Ex-Wife from Spanking/Disciplining Their Kids | WATCH
By Chris Richburg
0
Martell Holt & his kids - Instagram
Martell Holt & his kids – Instagram

*The back-in-the-day notion of spanking your kids has come back on reality TV stars Martell and Melody Holt.

Ice Cream Convos reports the “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star and his ex-wife have been barred from spanking their children.

Taking to social media, Martell Holt broke the news, which he said stems from allegations of abuse.

“Have I ever abused my children? NO. Have I ever spanked my kids? Yes. But, I haven’t spanked them in quite some time,” Martel Holt confessed.

He added: “I just hate that this narrative is going around and bloggers picking things up. And certain people are trying to destroy me. But, it’s not going to happen. I’m not going to allow it to happen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Watch Live Bitez (@livebitez)

“So, yeah,” he continued, “It’s court-ordered that Melody and myself can’t spank the children because of the first allegations.

Martell Holt’s thoughts surrounding the abuse allegations come as viewers take in the new season of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville.” The long-running OWN reality show, which enters its eighth season, centers around the lives of three high-powered African American couples who unite to revitalize the city of Huntsville, Alabama via The Comeback Group, their joint real estate venture.

In addition to Martel and Melody Holt, “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” features Marsau Scott, LaTisha Scott, Kimmi Grant and Maurice Scott.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Love in the Air? RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield on Dating ‘Love & Marriage Huntsville’ Star Martell Holt

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Kenan Thompson is Supportive of College Protests As Long As They Don’t Involve HIS Daughter in ‘SNL’ Comical Cold Open | WATCH

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

R. Kelly

R. Kelly Moved to Prison in North Carolina + Benzino’s Idiotic Defense of Kelz | WATCH

Beef

Christopher Williams Blasts ‘P.A.N.’ Diddy – Labels Jaguar Wright a ‘Crackhead’ | WATCH

Suicide

Brittney Griner Tells ABC That She ‘Wanted to Take My Life More Than Once’ While Detained in Russia | WATCH

Beef

Lupe Fiasco Lookin’ for Trouble: Declares Battle Intent to ‘Any Mf***ing Rapper’ – Any Mf***ing Time’ – ‘Anywhere!’ | WATCH

Beef

Kendrick Lamar is A Race-Baiting Hypocrite!

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming