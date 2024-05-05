Wait. What?! Martell Holt Reveals Court-Order Preventing Him & Ex-Wife from Spanking/Disciplining Their Kids | WATCH

*The back-in-the-day notion of spanking your kids has come back on reality TV stars Martell and Melody Holt.

Ice Cream Convos reports the “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star and his ex-wife have been barred from spanking their children.

Taking to social media, Martell Holt broke the news, which he said stems from allegations of abuse.

“Have I ever abused my children? NO. Have I ever spanked my kids? Yes. But, I haven’t spanked them in quite some time,” Martel Holt confessed.

He added: “I just hate that this narrative is going around and bloggers picking things up. And certain people are trying to destroy me. But, it’s not going to happen. I’m not going to allow it to happen.

“So, yeah,” he continued, “It’s court-ordered that Melody and myself can’t spank the children because of the first allegations.

Martell Holt’s thoughts surrounding the abuse allegations come as viewers take in the new season of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville.” The long-running OWN reality show, which enters its eighth season, centers around the lives of three high-powered African American couples who unite to revitalize the city of Huntsville, Alabama via The Comeback Group, their joint real estate venture.

In addition to Martel and Melody Holt, “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” features Marsau Scott, LaTisha Scott, Kimmi Grant and Maurice Scott.

