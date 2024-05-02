Angel Reese, Sha’Carri Richardson, Naomi Osaka Featured in New Beats Solo Campaign

*Angel Reese, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Naomi Osaka are featured in a new Beats Solo campaign.

As Hip Hop Wired reports, the latest addition to its lineup of wireless headphones, the Solo 4, recently launched and is priced at $199. It boasts an impressive battery life of up to 50 hours. Reese, Richardson, and Osaka donned a headset in the campaign video.

The Solo 4 headphones come in Matte Black, Slate Blue, and Cloud Pink and launched on May 2.

An all-new line of Beats Solo Buds comes in four colors: Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple, and Transparent Red, retailing at $79.99 and arriving in June.

“Our newly expanded Solo line delivers remarkable value, offering exceptional sound quality, battery life and comfort in our most portable designs,” stated Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats. “Beats Solo 4 takes our bestselling headphone to the next level with outstanding performance upgrades, and the all-new Beats Solo Buds pack impressive power in our smallest product yet.”

Meanwhile, click here for four reasons to buy the new Solo headphones. One strong selling point is that they are compatible with Android and iOS.

Check out some of Sha’Carri’s campaign images below via the Instagram post.

