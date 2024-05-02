Thursday, May 2, 2024
Sunny Hostin Criticizes Trump for ‘Farting’ in Court During Hush Money Trial | Video
By Ny MaGee
0
Sunny Hostin - ABC
*Sunny Hostin slammed Donald Trump during Wednesday’s episode of “The View” for “farting up a storm” in court during his hush money trial

Hostin suggests that Trump’s courtroom behavior could potentially deter voters as the 2024 presidential election draws near.

“I’m so shocked that’s all the Republican party had to offer,” she said.

“I do think that people are paying attention to the fact that he’s been fined $9,000 for violating a gag order, that he’s just losing, and he’s farting up a storm in the courtroom, everyone’s writing about that,” Hostin added, RadarOnline reports. 

“He’s sitting there falling asleep, he’s now ‘Sleepy Don,’ there’s no ‘Sleepy Joe’ anymore,” Hostin continued, “I think there’s a lot of good stuff happening in the courtroom.”

Conservative panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin said the trial could steer voters toward the presidential hopeful.

“Here’s what I fear,” Griffin explained. “My initial thought was that him being on trial in a courtroom and not on the campaign trail was going to hurt him. I’m starting to think that it doesn’t in the same way because he’s not out there saying crazy things.”

Despite reports that he is farting and falling asleep in the courtroom, Griffin said Trump could “very well may be president in seven months.”

Watch the moment via the TMZ video below.

