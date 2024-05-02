Live Nation’s $25 Concert Tickets: Janet Jackson, Missy Elliot, Xscape & SWV, and more

*Live Nation has announced the return of Concert Week, now in its 10th year. The event offers fans $25 tickets to more than 5,000 shows across the U.S. and Canada.

According to the news release, the limited-time ticket offer runs from May 8-14, and includes some of today’s biggest acts across various genres. Participating tours include 21 Savage, Bryson Tiller, Gunna, Sean Paul, Xscape & SWV, New Kids on the Block, Alanis Morissette, Pink, Janet Jackson, Missy Elliott, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Maxwell.

Concert Week features venues of all sizes, from clubs and theaters to amphitheaters and arenas.

Tickets will only be available while supplies last on LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

Per the release, Concert Week tickets cost $25 flat, covering all associated costs upfront. However, any applicable taxes will be added during checkout, varying depending on the specific city, state, and venue regulations.

How Concert Week Works: In the U.S. and Canada, from May 8-14, fans can visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the full list of participating events. Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout.

How to Find Participating Shows: Fans can filter their search on LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek by participating events, venues, or artists. While on the website, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.

How to Buy Tickets: Tickets for Concert Week in the U.S. will be available starting with T-Mobile and Rakuten early access (details below) beginning Tuesday, May 7th. The general onsale for Concert Week will begin Wednesday, May 8th at 10am ET through Tuesday, May 14th at 11:59pm local time, or while supplies last at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

How to Participate in T-Mobile Early Access: T-Mobile customers get 24-hour early access to $25 all-in tickets to thousands of shows starting Tuesday, May 7th at 10am ET while supplies last. T-Mobile customers can simply head to www.T-MobileReservedTickets.com for details on how to unlock their exclusive tickets.

