Tiffany Haddish’s She Ready Foundation to Host Prom Gala in LA Featuring Recording Artist Tanya Nolan

*LOS ANGELES – The She Ready Foundation, founded by renowned actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, is thrilled to announce that National Recording Artist Sensation Tanya Nolan will be the featured entertainment at the highly anticipated She Ready Foundation Prom Gala.

The Prom Gala, hosted by Tiffany Haddish and comedian Howie Mandel, aims to shine a light on foster care and inspire attendees to dance with purpose. The event is set to take place on Friday, May 31, 2024, at 5:00 PM at The Beehive by Solo Impact in Los Angeles.

The evening will celebrate glamour and raise awareness for the needs of children in the foster care system, uniting the community in support of a noble cause.

Tanya Nolan, known for her powerful voice and captivating performances, expressed her enthusiasm about being part of this significant event.

“I am honored to perform at the She Ready Foundation Gala. It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and support children in foster care, helping to create brighter futures for all,” said Nolan. “Music has the power to bring people together and inspire change, and I’m excited to be part of this meaningful evening.”

Tanya Nolan is a celebrated singer and songwriter known for her smooth vocals, soulful performances, and chart-topping hits.

Nolan has carved out a niche for herself in the music industry with her dynamic sound and authentic storytelling.

With a string of successful releases under her belt, including the Billboard chart-topper “Pace Yourself” featuring Raheem DeVaughn, Nolan continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her talent and passion for music.

The She Ready Foundation Prom Gala promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment, dancing, and heartfelt support for a critical cause.

Guests will enjoy a night filled with glamour while contributing to the Foundation’s mission of empowering, supporting, and encouraging children in foster care.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, May 31, 2024

Time: 5 PM

Venue: The Beehive by Solo Impact, Los Angeles, CA

Join us in celebrating and raising awareness for foster care. Let’s come together to support children in need and create brighter futures for all.

For more information about the She Ready Foundation, please visit shereadyfoundation.ntworkforgood.com.

Follow Tanya Nolan on her social media channels at iamtanyanolan

For more information, visit Tanya Nolan’s website at tanyanolanmusic.com

