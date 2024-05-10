‘The Barnes Bunch’ Exclusive Clip: Matt Tells the Kids About his Childhood in Sacramento | Watch

*We have an exclusive clip of this week’s episode of the new reality series “The Barnes Bunch,” which airs on Friday (May 10) at 10 pm ET on WE tv.

Per the news release: “The Barnes Bunch” follows NBA champion and successful Podcaster, Matt Barnes, alongside his fiancée, model and reality personality, Anansa Sims, as they navigate love, forgiveness, and personal growth while reconciling their past. Both incredibly active and supportive parents, they are often aided by Sims’ mother, supermodel and New York Times Bestselling author, Beverly Johnson. Amid their chaotic lives with a blended family of six kids, now they confront the challenge of conquering their complex history to forge a future together and build a lasting union. The stakes are even higher as they navigate co-parenting, family dynamics, fame, and their growing empire.”

In our preview of the upcoming new episode, Matt takes the family to his childhood basketball court and teaches them about the racism he faced growing up. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

New episodes of “The Barnes Bunch” air weekly on Fridays at 10 PM ET/9PM CT on WE tv.

