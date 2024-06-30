Coco Jones Performs During BET Weekend For Sirius XM/Pandora | PICs

*The annual BET Weekend in Los Angeles turns the city up with a mixture of music, culture, and celebrity! It kicked off with exclusive parties and red-carpet events, drawing in celebrities and fans from all over.

The weekend celebrates Black culture in entertainment and provides a space to speak on social issues. Like Essence Fest, BET weekend hosts many events including beauty and wellness seminars, relationship panels, business seminars, and more. It’s an experience!

No other award show commands a weekend like the BET Awards. The awards honor all forms of entertainment – music is the foundation of BET. It is what you think of first when you think of what BET represents. Throughout the weekend there a various concerts.

One of those concerts was a showcase held by Sirius XM/ Pandora featuring Coco Jones. The exclusive event brought fans and industry insiders together to experience Jones’ electrifying performance live. Before Jones hit the stage fans had a chance to engage in an experience curated by Sirus XM/Pandora.

Set in a stylish venue, with backdrops perfect for those Instragm’able photo ops. The event was set up perfectly for fans wanting to capture content for their social media pages.

Well-known LA DJ, DJ Charisma set the vibe for the night musically while radio personality Sway Calloway hosted the event. Not only was this event held to showcase the immensely talented Coco Jones. It also celebrated Black Music Month and the contributions of Sirius XM/Pandora to the community through music. With programs offered to children at local Boys and Girls Clubs around the United States.

Once the main event started fans were captivated by Jones’ soulful vocals – creating a memorable evening of entertainment. Making it a highlight of BET weekend for attendees and a testament to her rising star power in the music industry. Jones plans to release her first album later this Fall.

