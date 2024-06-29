Scottie Pippen’s Daughter Taylor Opens Up About Him Not Wanting to Meet Her

*Scottie Pippen is without a doubt one of the greatest to play the game of basketball. But the reality is that outside the court, the former Chicago Bull possesses a cold relationship with his daughter Taylor Pippen.

Speaking with Spanish outlet El Mundo in 2016, as translated by People, Taylor opened up about her famous father and him not wanting to meet her.

“He never wanted to meet me. He decided that it [would be] like that, and I prefer not to think about the matter too much,” said Taylor, who confessed in a 2016 interview to not knowing that is like as a father because he didn’t want to meet her.

Chronicling Pippen’s parental journey, Basketball Network noted the former basketball standout was a father of eight children, who were brought into the world via four different relationships. Two of Pippen’s children have already passed away.

Taylor and her twin brother Tyler were fathered by Pippen initially denied being their biological father The former Dream Team member confirmed paternity in court after taking a DNA test in October 1994.

Despite the denials, Pippen ultimately started giving financial support to Taylor, whose mother is former model Sonya Roby. Tyler died nine days after his July 20, 1994, birth at Mercy Hospital in Chicago.

“I was born and raised near Chicago, you can imagine how many questions I have been asked about my father,” Taylor added. ” I know how much my last name weighs, I know that people expect a lot from me, but, after all these years, I have learned that Pippen is just that, a last name.”

As it stands now, Taylor is carving her path by graduating with a degree in Accounting. During her time at Southern Illinois University, she emerged as a volleyball star as an MVC First Team All-Conference selection. While she knows “the weight” of her name, Taylor is intent on being known for her own merits rather than her father’s.

“I was known as Scottie Pippen’s daughter in sports, but that made me more determined to be good at sports because I didn’t want that. I just wanted to be Taylor Pippen,” Taylor said during a 2023 podcast appearance “…. I don’t want to have any type of handouts. I don’t want to be identified as just that. It is a part of who I am, absolutely, but I’m a lot more than that. I want to be Taylor Pippen before I am Scottie Pippen’s daughter.”

Taylor’s volleyball career included time as a professional volleyball player in Spain in 2016. From there, came her return to the U.S., where she now lives as a vice president for JP Morgan & Chase Co, according to her LinkedIn page.

Taylor’s relationship with her father may not be unclear, but she does acknowledge Pippen on her Instagram account with a 2022 photo of her with Pippen and half-sister Sierra.

