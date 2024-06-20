Remy Ma Reacts to Son’s Murder Charge: ‘We Believe in JaySon’s Innocence’

*Remy Ma released a statement after her 23-year-old JaySon Scott was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder.

As we reported earlier … Scott arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Queens that dates back to 2021. The NYPD confirmed on Wednesday that JaySon and 22-year-old Richard Swygert were taken into custody on Tuesday night and charged with first-degree murder.

The victim, 43-year-old Darius Guillebeaux, was fatally shot on June 7, 2021, in a brazen broad daylight attack. The incident took place at the intersection of 148th Street and Rockaway Boulevard in Springfield Gardens, where Guillebeaux was struck with multiple gunshots to his head and chest, according to a New York Post report.

Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the violent act.

In a statement to TMZ, Remy Ma said her son is innocent.

“We stand by JaySon’s innocence and pray that the NYPD will conduct a complete and thorough investigation to reveal the truth,” she said, Complex reports.

“This is undoubtedly a difficult time for my family and me. While we sincerely appreciate the love and support we have received from all of you, we kindly ask for privacy as our legal team works to prove JaySon’s innocence,” the hip-hop star continued.

“As his mother, I want to address this situation personally but have been strongly advised by his legal counsel not to say anything–as most people in similar situations are informed by their attorneys due to it being an active case,” Remy Ma added.

Scott and Swygert also face charges of criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, according to police statements.

