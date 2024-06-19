23-Year-Old Son of Rapper Remy Ma Charged with First-Degree Murder in Broad Daylight Killing | VIDEO

*Here’s some shocking news for ya. The 23-year-old son of Grammy-nominated rapper Remy Ma has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Queens that dates back to 2021. The NYPD confirmed on Wednesday that Jayson Scott, alongside 22-year-old Richard Swygert, was taken into custody on Tuesday night and charged with first-degree murder.

The victim, 43-year-old Darius Guillebeaux, was fatally shot on June 7, 2021, in a brazen broad daylight attack. The incident took place at the intersection of 148th Street and Rockaway Boulevard in Springfield Gardens, where Guillebeaux was struck with multiple gunshots to his head and chest, according to an NY Post report.

Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the violent act. Initial police reports from the time of the shooting suggested that a dispute may have preceded the bloodshed, but further details remain unclear.

Not long before his untimely death, Guillebeaux had been embroiled in legal issues of his own. He was one of dozens indicted by New York Attorney General Letitia James as part of “Operation Heat Wave,” a large-scale drug trafficking investigation. This probe led to indictments against 54 individuals alleged to have funneled heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine to Jefferson County in upstate New York. It remains uncertain whether Scott or Swygert had any prior connection to Guillebeaux leading up to the crime.

In addition to the murder charge, Scott and Swygert face charges of criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, according to police statements.

Remy Ma, whose real name is Reminisce Smith, has had her own history of legal trouble. The 44-year-old Bronx native rose to fame through her association with Fat Joe’s Terror Squad in the 1990s. However, her career faced a significant setback when she served six years in prison for the near-fatal shooting of a friend outside a Manhattan nightclub in 2007. Despite her past, Remy Ma has attempted to reform her image in recent years, focusing on her music and family life.

This recent arrest has undoubtedly brought renewed scrutiny to the rapper’s personal life and revived memories of her turbulent past.

