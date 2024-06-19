Anthony Mackie Clarifies His Approach to Declining Fan Picture Requests | Video

*Anthony Mackie explained in a new interview why he turns down picture requests from fans.

Mackie appeared on the Hollywood Reporter Comedy Actor Roundtable, which included Bowen Yang, John Goodman, Kelsey Grammer, Ricky Martin, and Theo James. At one point, O’Connell asked, “What’s the inevitable question that you always get asked that you just never want to hear again?”

“Mine is ‘take a picture,’” said Mackie.

“You don’t know what social reality you’re tying yourself to. You don’t know what that person [is] going to use that picture for,” he added. “Because of the Kardashians, we’re kind of put in this reality where we’re looked at as tools, as vessels, as opposed to artists.”

“If I tell you no, respect it,” Mackie said.

“There’s been several experiences now where people have taken a picture with me and used them for ways that I don’t deem the right way. So because of that, I choose not to be a part of your social reality,” he continued.

The “Twisted Metal” star added, “I have people tell me all the time, ‘Well, this is what you signed up for.’ I’m like, ‘That’s crazy.’ That’s like telling a girl that because she put on a cute dress and went to a bar, she signed up for me to harass her all night. No. In this day and age we literally learn that we have to respect everyone’s ‘no.’ So if I tell you ‘no,’ respect it, and there’s a reason for that.”

Mackie has faced criticism over his negative interaction with fans. In March, TikTok user Laci Kole posted a video describing her awkward encounter with him at a gas station in New Orleans, Complex reports.

“If I tell you no, respect it” – Anthony Mackie and Theo James discuss fans assuming actors owe them selfies during the Comedy Actor #THRRoundtable pic.twitter.com/TrS1YBxiiX — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 18, 2024

“I just wanted to be like, ‘Hey, Anthony Mackie, it’s so nice to meet you. Your work is actually phenomenal. I’m so glad I got to meet you. Have an amazing day.’ That was it,” said Kole on TikTok, before calling him “the rudest celebrity.”

“That was all I wanted. But these f*cking celebrities make it seem like we’re f*cking roaches and rats, b*itch,” she added. “I’m at the same gas station as you, b*tch…Anthony Mackie, the rudest celebrity. You make celebrities look bad.”

Last year, another woman slammed Mackie for refusing to take a photo with her son.

