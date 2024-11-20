Subscribe
Ray J Questions Validity of Diddy ‘Freak Off’ Stories | Video

YouTube video

*Ray J doubts the validity of the “Freak Off” stories surrounding Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

In an interview with Chris Cuomo, the singer/entrepreneur was asked about Combs who is facing numerous accusations of sexual assault by women and men, Vibe reports. The Bad Boy Records founder is currently being held without bond in a Brooklyn jail following his arrest in September on federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Combs has denied all accusations against him as he awaits a trial that starts earlier in 2025. The father of seven faces up to life in prison if convicted on all charges. 

Ray J expressed skepticism about the allegations against the disgraced music mogul, specifically Diddy’s “Freak Offs,” and suggested that no “A-list celebrity” had ever heard of these kinky, drug-fueled parties.

“Is any of it real? Or how much of it is real? I think that’s where we are now because they just keep piling on,” he said. “Now everybody is starting to feel weird about it..like it’s one-sided against one man. And people aren’t liking it.”

Sean Diddy Combs kids celebrate his 55th birthday
Sean Diddy Combs kids celebrate his 55th birthday

Ray J added, “I think that there might have been times where people have partied with a certain team of people and there may have been a ‘Freak Off.’ So, the ‘Freak Offs’ in the beginning sounded interesting and entertaining, but in this space now, when you look back, where were the ‘Freak Offs?’”

He continued, “Everybody that’s super legitimate that’s an A-List celebrity from my knowledge, and I just know that I have never seen a ‘Freak-Off.’ What does that really mean? Is that really real? Is this 50/50? Are we creating a new narrative for something that’s not there? Was there really dope in the baby oil? What are we doing?”

Watch Ray J’s interview with Cuomo above.

In related news, Ray J and Pastor Jamal Bryant have teamed up to film the “One Wish,” The Jasmine Brand reports. The project announcement comes a week after Ray threatened to “snatch somebody off the pulpit” if their video interview is released because it “wasn’t cleared.” Get caught up on that story here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Pastor Jamal Bryant Addresses Ray J’s ‘Threats’ Over Unreleased Interview Footage

