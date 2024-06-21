Friday, June 21, 2024
MTV Reveals Cast Returning to ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ This Summer
By Ny MaGee
cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
MTV’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

*MTV’s hit docuseries “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” is set to return this summer, and some of your favorite cast members are coming back for a wild good time!

The iconic series features Amy Luciani, Bambi, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Jessica White, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Khaotic, Kirk Frost, Mendeecees, Momma Dee, Rasheeda, Renni Rucci, Saucy Santana, Scrappy, Shekinah Jo, Sierra Gates, Spice, Yandy, Yung Joc, and  ZellSwag, along with newcomers, musical artist Lil Zane and his wife Ashley, with cameo appearances by Atlanta superstar Ralo and his fiancé Missy, per the news release.

“The cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta get back to their roots by focusing on their craft and collaborating to create the first ever Love & Hip Hop album,” the release states. “New music is on the way from Spice, Rasheeda, Amy Luciani, Renni Rucci, Scrappy, and more as they work together to produce a group album, all while juggling their personal endeavors with family, career, and relationships.”

Previous seasons of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” can be streamed on Paramount+, MTV VOD, and the Love & Hip Hop channel on Pluto TV.

Here’s more about the new season, per the release:

  • After a successful fashion show, Rasheeda and Kirk plan to continue their elevation in the fashion space. Old wounds resurface as the couple clashes with the mother of Kirk’s child, Jasmine over child support.
  • Spice is fresh off celebrating 25 years in the music industry with her scorching album “Mirror 25,” and she aims to create a legendary “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” album, but only the hottest cast members will make the cut.
  • Renni Rucci is excited to have her baby boy and gives us full access to her pregnancy journey.
  • Saucy Santana has Zell in his rearview, as he focuses on his new boo and representing for the LBTQIA+ community with his music this year.
  • “New Beginnings” is Bambi’s new motto as she moves on from Scrappy and is dating someone new. She is also reevaluating her friendships as her circle becomes smaller than expected.
  • Karlie Redd is dating a 35-year-old entrepreneur TLo, but everything isn’t paradise, as her diva antics begin to alienate her friends.

When the new season kicks off, join the conversation on social media using #LHHATL and follow the official Love & Hip Hop accounts on Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

Per the release, Mona Scott-Young serves as executive producer of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” along with Lashan Browning for Antoinette Media with Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Wiener, Alissa Horowitz, Mimi Adams, Gavin Lee Jones, and John Crenny. Sara Finney serves as EIC for MTV Entertainment Studios. Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin and Daniel Blau Rogge serve as executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios.

