Tubi Surpassed Disney+, Peacock, and Max in Viewership in May

*Tubi’s viewership soared to its highest ever in May, with 1 million viewers on average, up 46% from last year, surpassing Disney+, Peacock, Max, and Paramount+.

According to the Los Angeles Times, “YouTube is the only free ad-supported streaming platform with more viewers than Tubi,” the outlet writes.

The rising subscription prices of competitors have contributed significantly. As Netflix, Amazon, and others begin incorporating advertising alongside their fees, Tubi appears increasingly attractive to cost-conscious consumers.

“Tubi continues to pull ahead from its (ad-supported video on demand) competition and post faster than expected growth,” analysts at research firm MoffettNathanson said in a report for clients, per The Times.

Founded in 2017 and acquired by Fox for $440 million in 2020, San Francisco-based Tubi now offers 250,000 TV episodes and movies.

Most of Tubi’s viewers are as multicultural, including Black, Latino, Asian, and LGBTQ+ audiences, according to the report.

Meanwhile, in related news, Issa Rae and her management and production company ColorCreative, are collaborating with Tubi to mentor emerging filmmakers.

We reported earlier, citing Vibe, that three creatives will be crowned as Stubiorunners after joining Tubi’s “Stubios” program, which is described as a fan-driven studio and audience-centric platform dedicated to aspiring filmmakers and their supporters.

Per the press statement, “Stubios passes the camera to anyone who has a story to tell and puts the power to greenlight in the hands of the viewer.”

“Tubi is free entertainment for the cordless generation, and we’re committed to a programming strategy that resonates with younger and diverse audiences,” said Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi.

“Tubi has the unique advantage of the world’s largest library of movies and TV series, and the insights we gain from viewers telling us what they want to watch. Stubios is a way to give creatives with invested fanbases an opportunity to tell stories that may not otherwise be greenlit in Hollywood, and it will enable Tubi to ensure our programming reflects culture as it is happening.”

Issa Rae added, “I am deeply passionate about creating pathways to sustainable careers into Hollywood for creatives of diverse backgrounds. We at ColorCreative are thrilled to see Tubi taking this important and bold step, and we’re excited to support and guide Stubios creatives on their first long-form projects.”

For more information, check out the official Stubios website.

