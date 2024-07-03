Wednesday, July 3, 2024
KeKe Jabbar, ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star, Dead at 42
By Ny MaGee
"Love & Marriage: Huntsville" star KeKe Jabbar
KeKe Jabbar / Credit: Instagram @kekejabbar

*”Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star KeKe Jabbar has passed away at the age of 42.

Jabbar’s family confirmed her passing in a statement shared on July 2 (Tuesday), read by YouTuber Marcella Speaks.

“It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded in love,” Speaks said during a YouTube livestream 

“She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend, full of life, love, and laughter. She will surely be missed. At this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss,” Speaks continued.

LaTisha Scott, Jabbar’s cousin, confirmed her sudden passing in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

 

“At this time we are asking for RESPECT, and PRIVACY in our moment of grief, while we process this great loss!” wrote Scott, who also appeared on “Love & Marriage: Huntsville.” “This is hard for our family!”

Jabbar’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Season 8 of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” kicked off on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network on May 4. The popular reality show follows three couples in Huntsville, Alabama who invest in real estate.

KeKe joined the show in 2023. Last season, she faced accusations of using someone else’s urine to pass a drug test after being accused of using hard drugs, RadarOnline reports. 

Jabbar last posted on social media in May, celebrating her oldest son Amaree’s high school graduation.

“My first born graduated from high school yesterday and it was such an emotional experience,” Jabbar wrote on Instagram, alongside pictures from Amaree’s graduation.

“I didn’t expect 18 years to go by this fast! We’re so proud of you Amaree,” she added. “Go shine like the star you are!”

