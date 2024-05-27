Lizzo Reacts to South Park’s Body Positivity Satire | WATCH

*In its latest episode titled “The End of Obesity,” “South Park” takes a comedic jab at the body positivity movement, using pop sensation Lizzo as a focal point.

The storyline centers around Eric Cartman, who is eager to get his hands on the weight-loss drug Ozempic. However, financial barriers and lack of insurance coverage thwart his plans.

In a humorous twist, Cartman’s doctor suggests an alternative prescription: Lizzo. The doctor advises, “I’m going to write you a prescription for Lizzo. She’s a really good singer who talks about body positivity, and just being happy with the way you look. I want you to listen to Lizzo five times a day, and watch her videos just before bedtime. I’m afraid you’ll have to be on Lizzo for the rest of your life.”

The episode continues with a satirical FDA endorsement, claiming: “Lizzo helps you eat everything you want, and keep physical activity to a minimum….stop listening to Lizzo if you experience suicidal thoughts. Serious side effects may include pancreatitis, hypothermia, and literally s****ing out of your ears.”

Lizzo responded to the episode with her signature boldness, stating: “That’s crazy. I just feel like damn, I’m really that b***h.”

She added, “I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f*** to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f*** I am and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”

Fans can catch the episode streaming on Paramount+, enjoying yet another example of “South Park’s” biting humor.

