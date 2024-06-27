LeBron James and Lil Wayne Star in Hilarious Ad for Apple’s New Beats Pill | Watch

*LeBron James and Lil Wayne star in a hilarious new ad for Apple’s new Beats Pill.

Per BeatsbyDre.com: “The upgraded Beats Pill is more advanced than ever.⁠ It’s more powerful. It’s lighter. It’s more portable. It has up to 24 hours of battery life. And it’s designed to look and sound incredible — inside your home and out and about.” Additionally, the upgraded Pill has a bigger, bespoke racetrack woofer that packs more of a punch with deeper, fuller bass. The woofer’s material and structure — including its innovative ridges and contours — help minimize low-end distortion, even at high volumes.”

In the new ad announcing the return of the device, “Lil Wayne is just trying to catch some zzz’s while his famous neighbor above him, LeBron James, is blasting Weezy’s 2008 hit record “A Milli” through his new Beats Pill to keep his guests, including his wife, Savannah James bopping their heads,” per Hip Hop Wired. Watch how it plays out via the YouTube clip above.

“The Beats Pill has been a staple in James’ household from day one. It’s an iconic product, so it’s exciting to be part of its relaunch for a new generation,” said James in a statement.

The new Beats Pill is priced at $149.99, $50 cheaper than the now-discontinued Beats Pill+. It also comes in Matte Black, Champagne Gold, and Statement Red.

“The Beats Pill is back and better than ever — now packed with outstanding sound, all-day battery life, and convenient features,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats adds.

“From the beloved Pill characters to cameos in the world’s most watched music videos, the original Beats Pill was a pop culture phenom and we’re thrilled to bring back a fan favorite updated with the latest features in an iconic design,” Schusser added.

The new Beats Pill is available now on Apple’s website.

