Subscribe
HomeEducation
CNN

LeBron James Congratulates First College Graduate from His I Promise School – Hopes to Become A Secret Service Agent | WATCH
By
Ben Morse, CNN
0

*(CNN) — It’s not often after graduating that you receive congratulations on social media from LeBron James. The NBA star’s congratulatory message on Tuesday was for Anthony Claytor of Akron, Ohio, who graduated from Kent State University in May, becoming the first student from James’ I Promise School to earn a bachelor’s degree.

“CONGRATULATIONS ANTHONY!!!! SO PROUD OF YOU YOUNG [prince],” James wrote on X.

Claytor is a member of the inaugural class of the I Promise School, which opened in 2018 and is part of James’ efforts to offer education and opportunities to at-risk children and their families in Northeast Ohio.

In 2020, all 193 students in that inaugural class were given four years of free tuition to attend Kent State University, as well as one year of room and board fully paid for.

EURweb.com
LeBron James – Twitter

Claytor made the most of his opportunity, graduating early with a Bachelor of Arts in criminology and justice studies with a minor in sociology.

“If it wasn’t for the LeBron James Family Foundation, I don’t know if I would have gone to college,” Claytor said. “I don’t know where I would be.”

The 21-year-old Claytor added: “If I went … somewhere else, I wouldn’t have been able to live on campus and meet new people, develop relationships, or join organizations. I really enjoy being able to do that at Kent State.”

Now he’s graduated, Claytor’s goal is to become a Secret Service agent.

“There was more help financially, specifically with tuition and books,” said Claytor of the difference the support he had been given had helped his educational experience. These programs also provided me access to different scholarships and internships. Overall, it made the campus a lot easier to navigate.”

The school, which is based in James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio, provides students with a host of provisions to help them along, including free tuition, free uniforms, free meals, free transportation within two miles, a free bicycle and helmet, and access to a food pantry for their family.

Also, parents of students receive access to job placement services and help acquiring their GEDs.

According to the I Promise website, the program has provided services to more than 1,300 students in the Akron area.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Mick Hunt: Igniting Change Through the Power of ‘Because’ | WATCH

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus – Good Lookin’, but A Rugged Ride

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sells Majority Stake in Revolt – Employees Now Largest Shareholders | WATCH

Celebrity

Shirley (‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’) Strawberry’s No-good Husband (‘Nesto’ Williams) Now Facing RICO Charges | WATCH

Wendy Williams

Angela White (Black Chyna) Opens Up On Wendy Williams Documentary Involvement | WATCH

Entertainment

Wait. Whaaat?! Lenny Kravitz Reveals Nine Years of Celibacy Inspired by Family Lessons | VIDEO

Celebrity

Erica Banks’ Big Ol’ BBL Has Twitter/X Talkin’ and it Ain’t Complimentary | LOOK!

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Copyrights © 2024 -Eurweb