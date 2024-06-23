Sunday, June 23, 2024
Known for Her Dramatic Turns – Lupita Nyong’o Submits ‘Open Application’ for Rom-Com Role
By Chris Richburg
Lupita Nyong'o Submits ‘Open Application’ for Rom-com Role / Lupita bald head
Lupita Nyong’o – Getty Images North America)

*Lupita Nyong’o is known for dramatic roles, but the Oscar winner wants to show a different side of herself and her acting repertoire. Chatting with People, Nyong’o mentioned an alternative for her lies in content focusing on the heart.

“Please tell everybody I’m looking for the rom-com,” the Black Panther star announced. “I am here. I’m taking calls. Listen, if I need to audition, I’ll do it. I’m dying to do a comedy. Dying to do a comedy.”

To prove she’s serious, Nyong’o started posting silly videos of herself, her cat, and more to show her lighthearted side.

“I’m trying to tell these executives that I’m funny and that I can be lighthearted and light-footed,” she added. “But I do have more dramatic roles in the can than light ones, so someone’s just got to take a chance with me. So consider this my open application.”

Although Nyong’o’s rom-com aspirations are cool, they will have to wait. At this time, she resides in the horror realm in her forthcoming film “A Quiet Place: Day One.”

A Quiet Place: Day One (Paramount Pictures) 2024
A Quiet Place: Day One (Paramount Pictures) 2024

The prequel to the hit film, “A Quiet Place,” finds Nyong’o portraying Sam, a woman who finds herself in survival mode when bloodthirsty alien creatures with ultrasonic hearing invade New York City.

Likening the world of “A Quiet Place,” with its alien invasions and chase sequences, to games she played as a kid, Nyong’o’s inclusion into the universe John Krasinski created is a no-brainer.

“I was very honored to get offered this role because I think it is a very innovative world that John Krasinski created,” she expressed to People about “The Office” alum. “And it is a fun world. It’s a very specific world. It’s a tense world.”

“A Quiet Place: Day One,” which is set to arrive in theaters on June 28, comes six years after the 2018 release of “A Quiet Place.” Krasinski starred and directed the feature, which centered on a mother and father who struggle to survive and raise their kids in a post-apocalyptic world populated by blind extraterrestrial creatures with an acute sense of hearing.

