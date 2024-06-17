Jodie Turner-Smith Reacts to Ex-Husband Joshua Jackson Dating Lupita Nyong’o: ‘Good for Them’

*Jodie Turner-Smith expressed her support for her ex-husband Joshua Jackson dating Lupita Nyong’o.

In an interview with The Cut, the actress said she is happy for Jackson and Nyong’o’s new relationship, noting that she and the “Dawson’s Creek” star need to be happy to effectively co-parent their minor daughter Juno.

“We need happiness in order to peacefully co-parent,” she said.

“I truly hope they’re happy and that it benefits us as a family,” Turner-Smith said about Jackson and Nyong’o.

“I just have to do everything that I can to set Juno up to win and to peacefully co-parent with someone whom I once loved very, very much,” she added.

Turner-Smith previously explained that she doesn’t consider her marriage to Jackson “a failure’

“Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working,” the British beauty told The Times. “And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children.”

Jodi and Joshua met at a party in 2018 and got engaged months later. They were married for four years before sparking breakup rumors in September 2022.

Turner-Smith initially pulled the plug on the marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to court documents, she asked for joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, Complex reports.

“Peace is what’s needed right now. Grace is what’s needed right now. Love, empathy, compassion,” she told The Cut. “I’m trying to be all those things and have faith that when I’m all those things, I will see that reflected back toward me.”

