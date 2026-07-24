National Urban League’s Stephanie DeVane Empowers Entrepreneurs Through the Small Business Matters Entrepreneurship Summit

*Entrepreneurship is more than launching a business; it is about creating opportunity, building wealth, and strengthening communities.

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That mission continues to shape the National Urban League’s Small Business Matters Entrepreneurship Summit, a signature entrepreneurship and economic empowerment initiative designed to equip business owners with the tools, resources, and connections needed to succeed.

Created under the leadership and vision of Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League, Small Business Matters has become a cornerstone of the organization’s commitment to advancing economic empowerment and supporting minority-owned businesses.

Morial, recognized as the mastermind behind the creation of Small Business Matters, envisioned a platform where entrepreneurs could gain access to education, mentorship, capital resources, strategic partnerships, and opportunities to connect with business leaders and decision-makers.

The initiative has grown into a major entrepreneurship and economic empowerment summit held during the annual National Urban League Conference, bringing together entrepreneurs, executives, investors, and industry experts focused on strengthening businesses and building generational wealth.

Stephanie Devane – via National Urban League

Stephanie DeVane, Vice President of Entrepreneurship & Business Development at the National Urban League, plays a key role in advancing the organization’s entrepreneurship initiatives, helping entrepreneurs access education, mentorship, capital resources, and strategic partnerships designed to support business growth.

During an exclusive interview, DeVane discussed the evolution of Small Business Matters, her experience with the program, the importance of supporting entrepreneurs, and what attendees can expect from this year’s summit in Nashville.

Through her work with the National Urban League, DeVane has helped expand programs that address some of the biggest challenges entrepreneurs face, including access to capital, business development resources, technical assistance, and opportunities to connect with corporate and community partners.

“Small Business Matters is designed to meet entrepreneurs wherever they are in their journey,” DeVane said. “Whether someone is launching their first business or looking to grow an existing company, we want to provide the resources and relationships that help businesses succeed.”

Small Business Matters has become one of the most impactful components of the National Urban League Conference, bringing together entrepreneurs, corporate executives, investors, and business leaders for conversations centered on economic empowerment and wealth creation.

Over the years, the program has evolved into a comprehensive entrepreneurship summit offering education, networking opportunities, mentorship, and access to valuable resources for entrepreneurs at every stage of business development.

The program reflects Morial’s broader vision of creating economic opportunities that allow entrepreneurs and communities to thrive.

Through Small Business Matters, the National Urban League continues its longstanding commitment to closing economic gaps and expanding pathways for business ownership.

DeVane explained that the program’s growth reflects the changing needs of entrepreneurs and the importance of providing relevant resources that can help businesses succeed.

“The needs of small business owners continue to evolve, and we want to make sure we are providing relevant information, meaningful connections, and opportunities that can help businesses succeed,” she said.

DeVane has been involved with Small Business Matters for several years, helping strengthen the program’s impact and expand opportunities for entrepreneurs.

“It has been rewarding to see entrepreneurs come into these spaces with ideas and leave with new knowledge, new connections, and a greater understanding of what it takes to grow a successful business,” she said.

The summit welcomes a diverse range of entrepreneurs, including startups, established business owners, and companies looking to scale. Participants represent industries including technology, professional services, retail, food, entertainment, healthcare, and more.

“We have entrepreneurs at different stages of their journey,” DeVane said. “Some are just getting started, while others are looking for ways to expand, secure funding, strengthen their operations, or connect with larger opportunities.”

National Urban League Conference 2026 promo

The Small Business Matters Entrepreneurship Summit will take place on Saturday, August 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Music City Center, 201 Rep. John Lewis Way S., Nashville, TN 37203.

The free event, with registration required, is open to small business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs, startups, and established companies seeking resources to grow.

Attendees can expect a full day of programming designed to provide practical tools, valuable insights, and meaningful connections to help entrepreneurs succeed.

The summit will feature conversations with successful entrepreneurs and corporate executives sharing strategies for business growth, along with educational workshops focused on financial management, marketing, branding, business development, and sustainability.

Participants will also receive guidance on certification opportunities and learn how to position their businesses for corporate contracts.

The Connection Zone will provide access to public and private sector organizations offering resources and support, while networking opportunities will connect entrepreneurs with industry leaders, investors, and fellow business owners.

One of the most anticipated highlights of the summit is the annual Small Business Matters Pitch Competition, which provides entrepreneurs with the opportunity to showcase their businesses before a panel of judges made up of business leaders, investors, and industry professionals.

The Competition allows entrepreneurs to present their business concepts, share their vision, receive valuable feedback, and gain exposure among influential decision-makers.

“The pitch competition is about creating opportunity,” DeVane explained. “It allows entrepreneurs to tell their stories, sharpen their presentations, and connect with people who can help them move their businesses forward.”

The exciting competition gives participants the chance to demonstrate their business models, highlight their company’s potential, and compete for recognition while gaining valuable experience presenting before business experts.

Beyond the possibility of winning, entrepreneurs gain confidence in communicating their vision, understanding how to present their financial goals, and developing strategies to attract potential investors, partners, and customers.

Past participants and winners have continued to remain connected with the National Urban League’s entrepreneurship network, utilizing resources, relationships, and opportunities gained through their involvement.

“We are proud to see entrepreneurs continue to grow after participating,” DeVane said. “The impact extends beyond the competition itself because it is about building lasting relationships and creating pathways for success.”

Stephanie Devane – via National Urban League

The National Urban League’s commitment to entrepreneurship extends far beyond the annual conference.

Through its Entrepreneurship Centers and local affiliates, the organization provides year-round support, including technical assistance, business counseling, training programs, lending opportunities, and capacity-building services designed to help underserved entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses.

DeVane’s extensive background in finance, including her leadership as Chief Credit Officer of the Urban Empowerment Fund and experience in commercial and investment banking, has helped shape initiatives focused on addressing one of the biggest barriers entrepreneurs face: access to capital.

“Entrepreneurs need more than just a great idea,” DeVane said. “They need access to information, resources, relationships, and opportunities that can help turn those ideas into successful businesses.”

The National Urban League continues to emphasize the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs as a vital part of creating economic opportunity and building generational wealth.

“When we support entrepreneurs, we are supporting families, communities, and economic growth,” DeVane said. “Black businesses have always been a powerful force in creating jobs, driving innovation, and strengthening local economies.”

For entrepreneurs looking to start, grow, or scale their businesses, Small Business Matters offers an opportunity to gain knowledge, build relationships, and connect with resources designed to create long-term success.

Entrepreneurs interested in attending this year’s Small Business Matters Entrepreneurship Summit are encouraged to register through NULConference.org. Registration is free but required. Those who are unable to participate in the pitch competition can still attend the summit, support participating entrepreneurs, learn from industry experts, and connect with valuable resources.

The National Urban League’s economic empowerment mission will continue beyond the conference as business leaders and advocates gather at the NUL National Convention in Nashville, where entrepreneurship, supplier diversity, economic justice, and wealth-building will remain key topics of discussion.

For entrepreneurs looking to start, grow, or scale their businesses, the Small Business Matters Entrepreneurship Summit offers an unparalleled opportunity to learn from experts, connect with decision-makers, and discover resources that can make a lasting impact.

To learn more, register, and stay connected with the National Urban League and Small Business Matters, visit NULConference.org.

National Urban League Conference 2026 promo

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