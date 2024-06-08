Keith Lee Reveals Eating Disorder, Anxiety and Need for Security in Coping with Fame | VIDEO

*Keith Lee may be a household name, but his elevated profile hasn’t resulted in a peaceful mind state. As he revealed to Rolling Stone, his level of fame came with security being attached to him after asking for directions during a visit to New Orleans.

According to the Las Vegas-based MMA fighter turned TikTok food critic, fans ended up swarming his car in the middle of traffic. Despite avoiding it, Lee yielded to hiring security for his own protection.

“People are stopping at green lights and jumping out of the car in the middle of traffic and running up to us to take pictures and crying and screaming,” Lee told Rolling Stone. “I am not a person who likes conflict. I got the biggest security that you could possibly have. God is always watching over me.”

“My hands are registered, too,” he added. I’ll beat the hell out of somebody if I have to.

The New Orleans incident is among a slew of happenings stemming from excited fans who weren’t bashful in showing their love for Lee, The Jasmine Brand noted. Without missing a beat, the 27-year-old Detroit native’s growing influence and impact haven’t dulled his down-to-earth persona that keeps him humble and connected with his supporters.

Retracing his origin, The Jasmine Brand mentioned Lee’s struggle with social anxiety and depression. While mixed martial arts provided solace and a talent and passion for wrestling, Lee still encountered issues in the via battles with an eating disorder and anxiety during interviews and performing other media duties.

“I was so nervous. I was sweaty. It would mess up my entire day just to hear that I had to do an interview … You can’t be a super-successful professional fighter and not be good on the mic,” he said.

Ultimately, TikTok saved Lee, who used the platform to overcome his anxiety and hone his public speaking skills while sharing cooking tutorials and personal anecdotes.

“I took it upon myself to start doing TikTok. I just set up the camera, and I started recording myself and pretended that it was 1,000 people watching me and I would use that as an outlet to get better in front of the camera,” he confessed.

The transition from fighting to social media proved successful as his authentic and relatable content resonated with audiences, propelling him to stardom on the platform.

With more than 18 million followers across multiple platforms, Lee’s ineptitude has worked in his favor. So much so that eateries he’s given the thumbs up to have seen a noticeable increase in business.

How’s that for turning a negative into a positive? You gotta love that.

